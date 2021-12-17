CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper & Check Answer Key

Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22 question paper (PDF) & check latest CBSE updates. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Political Science board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Answer Key - Soon

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1):

1. Which one of the following is known as the high point of the Cold War?

(a) The formation of NATO

(b) The Cuban Missile Crisis

(c) The dropping of two atomic bombs by the US

(d) The formation of two power blocs

2. During Cold War period, the smaller states joined the two alliances to get ________ and

i. promise of protection against local rivals

ii. membership of the UN Security Council

iii. economic aid for self-defence Choose the correct option:

(a) i and ii

(b) i and iii

(c) i and iii

(d) i, ii and iii

3. The first Non-Aligned Summit was held at -

(a) Belgrade

(b) New Delhi

(c) Havana

(d) Bandung

4. Choose the statement which was not a cause of Cold War.

(a) It was a matter of power rivalry between the two superpowers

(b) The two superpowers were spreading their ideologies.

(c) The two alliances were struggling to get dominance in the United Nations

(d) Both the alliances were trying to be more powerful than each other.

5. Which one of the following commissions was formed for the planned development of India, just after independence ?

(a) Election Commission

(b) Planning Commission

(c) Shah Commission

(d) NITI Aayog

