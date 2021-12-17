CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

CBSE 12th Political Science Paper Analysis, Review & Answer Key: CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22 was conducted on 17 December. Students who appeared for this exam have shared their feedback about Term 1 CBSE 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22 along with the feedback & reviews. Most of the students told us that the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Answer key of CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). The links to access relevant articles are given below.

- CBSE Answer Key 12th Political Science Question Paper (PDF) - Soon

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1):

- Section A: 24 Questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)

- Section B: 24 Questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)

- Section C: 12 Questions (To Be Attempted 10 Questions)

CBSE 12th Political Science (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Feedback From Students

- Difficulty level of the paper: Moderate

- All the questions are asked from the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus

- Exam pattern is similar to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2021-22

- Most of the questions were asked from NCERT Textbooks

In this article, we have provided a link to download CBSE 12th Political Science question paper PDF is available in this article. Anyone can download the question paper of CBSE 12th Political Science board exam 2021-22.