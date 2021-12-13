CBSE 12th (Term 1) Accountancy Question Paper & Answer Key: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22!

Download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper 2021-22 (Term 1) along with analysis and answer key of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22. Students who took this exam on 13 December have shared reviews and feedback with us. One can check details from the link given below

- CBSE 12th (Term 1) Accountancy Answer Key: Shortly

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Snapshots From CBSE Accountancy Question Paper

1. The document that contains the terms of partnership is called:

(A) Partnership Agreement

(B) Partnership Contract

(C) Partnership Deed

(D) Partnership Rules

2. A, B, C and D are partners in a firm. They want to expand their business for which additional capital and more managerial experts are required. For this they want to admit more members in their firm. What is the maximum number of additional members that can be admitted by them in the firm:

(A) 02

(B) 50

(C) 20

(D) 46

3. Vijay and Rattan are partners in a firm. The partnership agreement provides for interest on drawings @ 12% per annum. Which of the following accounts will be debited to transfer interest on drawings to Profit and Loss Appropriation Account:

(A) Interest on Drawings account

(B) Bank account

(C) Partners' Current accounts

(D) Partners' Capital accounts

4. A and B were partners in a firm. Their capitals at the end of the year ending on 31.3.2021 were Rs. 3,00,000 and Rs. 1,50,000 respectively. During the year B withdrew 10,000 which was debited to his capital account. Profit for the year ended 31st March, 2021 was 32,000 which was credited to their capital accounts. During the year B introduced additional capital 32,000. What was B's capital on 1.4.2020?

(A) 31,50,000

(B) 1,60,000

(C) 1,12,000

(D) 1,52,000

5. P, Q and R were partners in a firm sharing profits and losses in the ratio 2.2:1. They admitted L as a new partner for 1/5 share in the profits. I was given a guarantee that his share of profit shall be 1,00,000. Any deficiency arising on account of guarantee to L will be borne by Q. The profit of the firm during the year ended 31.3.2021 was 4,00,000. The amount of deficiency bome by Q was

(A) 380,000

(B) 320,000

(C) 1,00,000

(D) 36,667

6. X and Y were partners in a firm sharing profits and losses equally. Their capitals were 2,00,000 and 3,00,000 respectively. Z was admitted as a new partner for 1/4th share in the profits of the firm. Z brought 2,00,000 as his capital. The goodwill of the firm was:

(A) < 1,00,000

(B) 325,000

(C) 2,00,000

(D) 37,00,000

7. R and M were partners in a firm, sharing profits and losses in the ratio of 5:3. L was admitted as a new partner for 175th share in the profits of the firm. The new profit ratio was 2:2:1. L brought 1.54,000 for his capital and did not bring his share of goodwill premium. Goodwill of the firm on L's admission was estimated at 34,50,000. It was decided not to raise a goodwill account on L's admission. Out of the following what will be the correct treatment of goodwill on L'S admission?

(A) Debit l's current A/c by 90,000 and credit R's and M's capital A/c by 45,000 each.

(B) Debit L's current A/c by 90,000, Debit M's capital A/c by 11,250, credit R's capital A/c by 1,01,250.

(C) Debit L's current A/c by 90,000 and credit R's capital A/c by 356,250 and credit M's capital A/c 33,750.

(D) Debit L's current A/c by 4,50,000 and credit R's and M's capital A/C by 72,25,000 each.

8. Sharma and Verma were partners in a firm. The partnership deed provided that interest on partners' drawings will be charged @ 12% per annum. During the year Sharma withdrew 6,000. Interest on his drawings will be:

(A) 600

(B) 330

(C) 2360

(D) 720

