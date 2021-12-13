Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) paper analysis, review, answer key, PDF & latest CBSE updates. Check CBSE 12th Accountancy board exam 2021-22 updates.  

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 13:05 IST
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Check 12th Accountancy Question Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

CBSE 12th Accountancy board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) was conducted by the board on 13 December. Jagran Josh has collected feedback, review & the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22 from the students. Students who took the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22 on 13 December told us that the difficulty level of the exam was a bit high. One can download the question paper and answer key of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) from the links given below

⇒ Download Question Paper of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF - Shortly

⇒ Download Answer Key of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Shortly

CBSE 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

There are three parts in the question paper, Part I, II and III. There are 69 questions in the question paper. According to the question paper

- Part - I is compulsory for all candidates.

- Part - II Analysis of Financial Statement 

- Part -III Computerized Accounting

Students had to attempt only one of the given options. There is an internal choice provided in each. Here are more details from the paper:

- Part-I, contains three Sections -A, B and C. 

- Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, students need to attempt 15 questions each in both sections.

- Part I, Section C has questions from 37 to 41. Students need to attempt any four questions.

- Part II, contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 42 to 48, students need to attempt any five questions and Section B has questions from 49 to 55, students need to attempt any six questions.

- Part III contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 49 to 62,students need to attempt any five questions and Section B has questions from 63 to 69, students need to attempt any six questions. 

CBSE 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Review Analysis

- Difficulty level of the paper: Moderately Difficult

- Question were asked from Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 

More details will be available here shortly.




