School Holiday on 6 September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

September 6 School Holiday: On September 6, 2025 (Saturday), many states and cities across India will observe a holiday in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. The reasons for closure vary, while some regions are celebrating important festivals like Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi, others are facing continuous rainfall and flood conditions leading to precautionary shutdowns.

Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for 6 September 2025. All students and parents can check the details below to stay informed about closures and reopening schedules.

Telangana: Schools Closed for Ganesh Visarjan

In Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts, schools and colleges will remain closed on September 6 due to the grand Ganesh idol immersion procession.