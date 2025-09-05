School Holiday on 6 September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

September 6 School Holiday: On September 6, 2025 (Saturday), many states and cities across India will observe a holiday in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. The reasons for closure vary, while some regions are celebrating important festivals like Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi, others are facing continuous rainfall and flood conditions leading to precautionary shutdowns.
Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for 6 September 2025. All students and parents can check the details below to stay informed about closures and reopening schedules.
Telangana: Schools Closed for Ganesh Visarjan
In Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts, schools and colleges will remain closed on September 6 due to the grand Ganesh idol immersion procession.
- The state government, led by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, has declared this as a general holiday.
- To compensate, all institutions will remain open on September 11, 2025 (second Saturday), which will now be treated as a working day.
Uttar Pradesh (Moradabad District): 3-Day Holiday
Students in Moradabad district will enjoy a three-day break from September 5 to 7, 2025:
- September 5 – Barah Wafat
- September 6 – Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan)
- September 7 – Sunday weekly holiday
Classes will resume on September 8 (Monday).
Punjab: Schools Closed Till September 7 Due to Floods
In Punjab, the Education Minister has announced that all schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics will remain closed until September 7, 2025.
- The decision has been taken due to the worst flood situation in nearly 40 years, affecting multiple districts.
- Institutions are expected to reopen on September 8, 2025, unless further extended.
Himachal Pradesh: Educational Institutions Shut Till September 7
Due to continuous heavy rainfall, landslides, and IMD alerts, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the closure of all government and private schools, including DIETs, until September 7, 2025.
- Safety of students has been cited as the top priority.
- Schools and colleges are expected to reopen from September 8, 2025.
Jammu & Kashmir: Schools to Reopen on September 8 After Two-Week Closure
All government and private schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen on September 8, 2025, after being closed for nearly two weeks due to heavy rains and floods.
- The Directorate of School Education has instructed schools to ensure proper cleanliness and safety measures before resuming classes.
- Recent floods caused widespread damage — several school buildings were affected, exams were postponed, many families were displaced, and lives were lost across Jammu and Kashmir.
- Authorities have assured that safety checks will be conducted before reopening.
Kerala: Onam Holidays from September 4–7
Schools across Kerala are closed from September 4 to 7, 2025 for the Onam festival.
This extended break, combined with weekends and related holidays, gives students nearly a 10-day festive vacation.
Schools will reopen after the Onam celebrations as per the state’s academic calendar.
On September 6, 2025, schools and colleges across India will remain closed in several regions due to festivals and natural calamities. While Telangana and UP observe closures for Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are dealing with floods and heavy rainfall, forcing extended shutdowns.
Students and parents are advised to stay updated with official school notifications and district administration orders to avoid confusion about reopening dates.
