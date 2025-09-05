Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings important holidays for schools in Uttar Pradesh, including religious festivals and regular weekend breaks. These holidays provide students with a time to relax, celebrate with their families, and prepare for upcoming exams. Knowing the holiday list in advance helps parents and students plan their schedules better. Here’s the complete list of Uttar Pradesh school holidays in September 2025.
Why are these holidays important For Students?
Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.
Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.
Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025
Students can check the important holiday list here for September 2025:
Date
Day
Occasion / Holiday
Applies to UP Schools?
September 5, 2025
Friday
Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)
Yes – schools closed
September 13, 2025
Saturday (2nd)
Second Saturday (regular non-working day)
Yes – typically no classes
September 27, 2025
Saturday (4th)
Fourth Saturday (regular non-working day)
Yes – typically no classes
September 12, 2025
Friday
Friday after Eid
Not standard in UP
September 29–30, 2025
Monday–Tuesday
Durga Puja (Maha Saptami & Ashtami)
Unlikely as a formal holiday
Note: Students must always check with the school authorities for the official updates on the closure of schools.
Key Holiday Dates & Events
September 5, 2025 (Friday): In Uttar Pradesh, schools observe Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
September 12, 2025 (Friday after Eid): Nationally recognised holiday in some regions—not necessarily observed in UP schools—most relevant in Jammu & Kashmir.
September 29–30, 2025: Durga Puja—with Maha Saptami on the 29th and Maha Ashtami on the 30th—predominantly observed in eastern and some northern states; Uttar Pradesh may not officially align with these as gazetted school closures.
Second Saturday / Fourth Saturday: September 13 (Second Saturday) and September 27 (Fourth Saturday) are non-working days often recognised by schools.
