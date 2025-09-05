NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 5, 2025, 18:55 IST

School Holidays in September 2025: September brings a multitude of joyful and culturally rich breaks. While most schools will be in session, there will be a few holidays for students to take a break and relax.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings important holidays for schools in Uttar Pradesh, including religious festivals and regular weekend breaks. These holidays provide students with a time to relax, celebrate with their families, and prepare for upcoming exams. Knowing the holiday list in advance helps parents and students plan their schedules better. Here’s the complete list of Uttar Pradesh school holidays in September 2025. 

Why are these holidays important For Students?

  • Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season. 

  • Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots. 

  • Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the important holiday list here for September 2025: 

Date

Day

Occasion / Holiday

Applies to UP Schools?

September 5, 2025

Friday

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

Yes – schools closed

September 13, 2025

Saturday (2nd)

Second Saturday (regular non-working day)

Yes – typically no classes

September 27, 2025

Saturday (4th)

Fourth Saturday (regular non-working day)

Yes – typically no classes

September 12, 2025

Friday

Friday after Eid

Not standard in UP

September 29–30, 2025

Monday–Tuesday

Durga Puja (Maha Saptami & Ashtami)

Unlikely as a formal holiday

 

Note: Students must always check with the school authorities for the official updates on the closure of schools. 

Key Holiday Dates & Events

  • September 5, 2025 (Friday): In Uttar Pradesh, schools observe Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

  • September 12, 2025 (Friday after Eid): Nationally recognised holiday in some regions—not necessarily observed in UP schools—most relevant in Jammu & Kashmir.

  • September 29–30, 2025: Durga Puja—with Maha Saptami on the 29th and Maha Ashtami on the 30th—predominantly observed in eastern and some northern states; Uttar Pradesh may not officially align with these as gazetted school closures. 

  • Second Saturday / Fourth Saturday: September 13 (Second Saturday) and September 27 (Fourth Saturday) are non-working days often recognised by schools.

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News