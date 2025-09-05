Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures & Festival Breaks

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.