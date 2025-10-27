List of Countries Without a Constitution

Key Points Some countries follow an unwritten or uncodified constitution made up of laws, traditions, and court rulings instead of one single document.

These include the United Kingdom, San Marino, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and Israel.

They show that a nation can still function smoothly and uphold democracy without having a single written constitution.

Countries without constitution: When we think of a country’s constitution, we often imagine one big document that clearly lays out the nation’s laws, rights, and government structure, like the U.S. Constitution. But the twist is that not every country follows this model. Some countries don’t have a single, written constitution. Instead, they rely on a collection of laws, traditions, and principles that together form what’s known as an ‘uncodified’ or ‘unwritten constitution’. The term unwritten is a bit misleading, though; it doesn’t mean these countries have nothing written down. It simply means their constitution isn’t compiled into one enforceable document. These nations follow a mix of legal documents, court rulings, and age-old customs to run their governments smoothly. Currently, six countries are known to have such an unwritten constitution.

List of Countries with an Unwritten Constitution Here is the list of countries that have an unwritten constitution: Country Year Established United Kingdom 1215 San Marino 1600 New Zealand 1840 Canada 1867 Sweden 1810 Israel 1950 1. United Kingdom The United Kingdom's constitution dates back to 1215 with the Magna Carta, one of the earliest documents limiting the power of the monarchy. Over time, it has evolved through acts of Parliament, judicial decisions, and long-standing conventions. The U.K. doesn't have a single written document outlining its constitution, but its system works based on key principles such as parliamentary sovereignty, the rule of law, and constitutional conventions. Essentially, it's a mix of written and unwritten elements that together shape how the country is governed.

2. San Marino San Marino’s constitution is one of the oldest in the world and is considered unwritten, mainly because of its age. It combines various historical documents and traditions that date back to the 1300s. The country officially adopted its constitution on October 8, 1600, and it has evolved since then. The most recent update came through the Declaration of Citizen Rights, adopted in 1974 and amended in 2002. San Marino’s unique system blends medieval customs with modern laws, reflecting how old traditions can still shape governance today. 3. New Zealand New Zealand’s constitution isn’t found in a single document but spread across multiple sources, including court rulings, laws, and long-standing conventions. Unlike in countries such as the U.S., where the Constitution is the highest law, New Zealand treats all laws equally. This means that changing constitutional rules follows the same process as passing or amending any other law. The key documents forming New Zealand’s constitution include the Treaty of Waitangi (1840) and the Constitution Act (1986).

4. Canada Canada’s constitution is also a collection of different documents rather than one single piece. It is guided mainly by the Constitution Acts of 1867 and 1982. The 1982 Act includes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects citizens’ fundamental rights. Apart from written documents, Canada also follows unwritten principles, treaties, and traditions that have evolved. The Supreme Court of Canada plays a key role in interpreting these laws and ensuring that all parts of the Constitution work together effectively. 5. Sweden Sweden’s constitutional system is based on four key legislative acts: the Instrument of Government, the Act of Succession, the Freedom of the Press Act, and the Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression. Together, these are known as Sweden’s Basic Laws. They outline the country’s political framework, guarantee individual rights, and establish freedom of speech and the press. What’s unique is that any amendment to these fundamental laws must be passed twice, once before and once after a general election, ensuring stability and careful consideration before any major constitutional change.

6. Israel Israel's constitution is made up of a collection of laws known as the Basic Laws of Israel. These laws define the country's government structure, civil rights, and individual freedoms. The interesting part? These laws were originally meant to form a draft for a full constitution. However, due to ongoing political and social differences, a formal constitution was never adopted. As a result, since 1950, the Basic Laws have effectively served as Israel's working constitution. Conclusion While having a single written constitution might sound more organized, these six countries show that governance doesn't always need to fit a single mold. Their systems, built on centuries of evolution, legal documents, and traditions, prove that flexibility can sometimes be as strong as structure. Whether written or unwritten, what truly matters is how effectively a nation upholds democracy, justice, and the rule of law.