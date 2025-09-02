Delhi School Holidays in September 2025: Check Weather Related Closures & Festival Breaks

Delhi School Holidays in September 2025: The month of September 2025 brings a mix of scheduled school holidays and unexpected closures in Delhi. While festival-related breaks are officially declared, the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and rising Yamuna river levels have added uncertainty to the school calendar. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to stay alert for official updates from the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).
In this article, we have provided a detailed list of Delhi school holidays in September 2025 including flood-related school closures and festival breaks.
Delhi Schools Likely to Close Tomorrow, Shift to Online Classes
With continuous rainfall and severe waterlogging affecting several parts of the capital, there is a strong possibility that all government and private schools in Delhi may remain closed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
Education authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the IMD has predicted more disruptive weather conditions on Wednesday morning. In view of student safety, schools are expected to switch to online classes if heavy rain and traffic disruptions persist. Parents are advised to check official circulars from the government authorities and individual school notifications for final confirmation.
Weather Updates for Delhi in September 2025
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for Delhi and NCR due to continuous rainfall. According to forecasts:
- Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected across the capital and adjoining regions till early September.
- The Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, posing a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
- Traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and transport delays are already being reported in several districts.
Flood Alerts & School Closures
Due to the impact of heavy rains and flooding:
- Gurugram schools have been shifted to online classes after the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory following severe waterlogging and over 100 mm of rainfall in a day.
- Delhi, while no blanket closure has yet been announced, the rising Yamuna levels have prompted evacuations in flood-prone zones. Officials have indicated that schools may be closed for an uncertain period if the situation worsens.
- Parents are urged to track DoE circulars and local administration updates for last-minute announcements.
Festival Holidays in Delhi (September 2025)
Apart from weather-related disruptions, several festivals in September will lead to official school holidays in Delhi.
Public Holiday
- Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad – Friday, September 5, 2025: This day marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and will be observed as a public holiday in Delhi. All schools, government offices, and most private institutions will remain closed.
Restricted Holidays
- Onam / Thiru Onam Day – Friday, September 5, 2025 (Bhadra 14)
- Dussehra (Maha Saptami) – Monday, September 29, 2025 (Asvina 07)
- Dussehra (Maha Ashtami) – Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (Asvina 08
These holidays are not mandatory public holidays. Some schools and institutions may remain closed, while others may continue regular classes depending on their management.
Autumn Break
- September 29 to October 1, 2025: In addition to these, the Autumn Break for Delhi schools is officially scheduled from September 29 to October 1, 2025, as per the Delhi DoE academic calendar. This short vacation coincides with the Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations.
Update for Parents & Students
The situation in Delhi and NCR remains dynamic, and schools are expected to issue short-notice instructions depending on local conditions. Parents are strongly advised to keep track of school-specific circulars, WhatsApp groups, and official DoE notices to avoid last-minute confusion. In some areas, institutions may also opt for hybrid or staggered classes if the weather impact continues.
