Delhi School Holidays in September 2025: Check Weather Related Closures & Festival Breaks

Delhi School Holidays in September 2025: The month of September 2025 brings a mix of scheduled school holidays and unexpected closures in Delhi. While festival-related breaks are officially declared, the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and rising Yamuna river levels have added uncertainty to the school calendar. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to stay alert for official updates from the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

In this article, we have provided a detailed list of Delhi school holidays in September 2025 including flood-related school closures and festival breaks.

Delhi Schools Likely to Close Tomorrow, Shift to Online Classes

With continuous rainfall and severe waterlogging affecting several parts of the capital, there is a strong possibility that all government and private schools in Delhi may remain closed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.