NEET PG 2025 Live: NBEMS Release Today Scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Result 2025 for All India 50% Quota (AIQ) candidates today, September 5, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check their scorecards online at natboard.edu.in. The scorecards will be available on the official website for a period of 6 months, where candidates will need to download their scorecards using their NEET PG User ID and password.

The NEET PG Exam 2025 was held on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025. The All India Quota (AIQ) seats represent the 50 percent of the total seats reserved for candidates of reserved categories like Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the key details of the NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025, the scorecards of which will be released today:

Overview Details Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Board name National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Result name NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025: Official website natboard.edu.in Result website nbe.edu.in Academic year 2025-26 Frequency Annual Level Postgraduate Scale Nationwide Exam date August 3, 2025 Scorecard release date September 5, 2025 Result mode Online Login credentials NEET PG User ID Password

How to Check NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ?

Candies will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ releasing today on the official website: