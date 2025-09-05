NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
NEET PG 2025 Live: NBEMS Release Today Scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

Sep 5, 2025, 13:40 IST

NEET PG Result 2025 Today: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 today, September 5, 2025. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website at natboard.edu.in using their NEET PG User ID and password. The scorecards will be available for six months for candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories.

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 Scorecard LIVE Updates
NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 Scorecard LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG Result for AIQ 50% seats will be released today, September 5, 2025 for candidates from reserved categories.
  • Students will need to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in to download their scorecard using their NEET PG User ID and password.
  • The exam was held on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025. The online scorecard will make the candidate eligible for the counselling.

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Result 2025 for All India 50% Quota (AIQ) candidates today, September 5, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check their scorecards online at natboard.edu.in. The scorecards will be available on the official website for a period of 6 months, where candidates will need to download their scorecards using their NEET PG User ID and password. 

The NEET PG Exam 2025 was held on August 3, 2025 and the merit list was released on August 19, 2025. The All India Quota (AIQ) seats represent the 50 percent of the total seats reserved for candidates of reserved categories like Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the key details of the NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025, the scorecards of which will be released today:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Result name 

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025:

Official website

natboard.edu.in

Result website

nbe.edu.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Frequency 

Annual 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Exam date

August 3, 2025

Scorecard release date 

September 5, 2025

Result mode

Online 

Login credentials 

NEET PG User ID

Password 

How to Check NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ?

Candies will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET PG Result 2025 for 50% AIQ releasing today on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ dropdown menu, click on ‘NEET PG’ under ‘Entrance-Examinations’
  3. Press on the application login window
  4. In the log in window, enter your NEET PG User ID and Password
  5. Submit and your NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 scorecard will appear
  6. Check your detail and download the scorecard for counselling purposes 
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refresh
  • Sep 5, 2025, 13:40 IST

    NEET PG 2025: When will NEET PG 50 percent AIQ 2025 Scorecard be released?

    The nBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 50 percent AIQ 2025 Scorecard soon. The scorecards will be released on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will need to use their User ID and password to check it.

    It is advised that aspirants can keep checking this page for latest updates on the release of the online scorecards.

  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:40 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: Merit List Link

    The NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025 merit list was released on August 29, 2025. Candidates can check their All India Rank (AIR), scores, and othee details on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to NEET PG Result 2025 AIQ merit list is given here.

  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:30 IST

    NEET PG 2025: How to Download NEET PG 50 percent AIQ Result 2025 Scorecard?

    1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
    2. On the homepage, under the ‘Examinations’ tab, in the ‘Entrance-Examinations’ category, click on ‘NEET PG’
    3. In the result tab, enter your NEET PG 2025 Roll number, registration number, and date of birth
    4. Submit the details 
    5. NEET PG 2025 scorecard will appear 
    6. Check your details and download the document of your scorecard for future reference
  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:23 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Information Mentioned in NEET PG 2025 Scorecard

    The All India 50% Quota Scorecard mentions the following important points:

    • NEET PG 2025 Rank
    • All India 50% Quota Rank
    • All India 50% quota Category Rank
  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:14 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: Where will NEET PG Result 2025 Scorecards be released?

    The NBEMS will release the NEEP PG Result 2025 online scorecards on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will need to use their User ID and Password to download their PDF. Candidates must make sure that all the improtant details are mentioned in the marksheet as it will be used later for the counselling process. 

  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:05 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025: What after release of NEET PG AIQ Reuslt 2205 Scorecard?

    Next, candidates will need to appear for counselling process, conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) for AIQ seats and via respective state counselling authorities for state quota seats.

  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:01 IST

    NEET PG 2025: Important Details Mentioned in NEET PG Result 2025 Scorecard

    The NEET PG 2025 scorecard must include the following improtant details:

    • Candidate’s name 
    • Roll number
    • Marks obtained
    • All India Rank (AIR)
    • Percentile score
    • Category-wise cutoff
    • Qualifying status
  • Sep 5, 2025, 11:39 IST

    NEET PG 2025: When will the NEET PG 50 percent AIQ scorecards be released?

    The NEET PG Result 2025 scorecards will be released today, September 5, 2025 for candidates who fall under the All India Quota, covering the categories like Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

  • Sep 5, 2025, 11:32 IST

    NEET PG scorecard 2025 to be released today

    The NEET PG Result 2025 merit list was released on August 29, 2025. It included the candidate roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores and ranks, all India quota (AIQ) ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks, among others.

    Candidates will be able to check their online scorecards today, September 5, 2025 on the official website. 

  • Sep 5, 2025, 10:55 IST

    NEET PG Result 2025 Important Dates

    Candidates can check the following important dates related to NEET PG Result:

    Event 

    Date

    NEET PG 2025 Exam date 

    August 3, 2025

    NEET PG Result date 2025 

    August 19, 2025

    NEET PG 2025 50% AIQ seats Merit List release date 

    August 27, 2025

    NEET PG 2025 Official Scorecard Release Date

    August 29, 2025

    NEET PG 2025 Result 50% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats

    September 5, 2025

NEET PG Result 2025 Official Notice

