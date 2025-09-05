NEET PG 50% AIQ Seats 2025: Scorecard Out Today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 scorecard for All India Quota (AIQ) today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in to check their online marksheets.

The scorecard will carry the detailed information about candidate’s performance, including scores, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR). It must be noted that no scorecards will be issued offline and candidates will need to download their online marksheets from the official website on time to proceed with the counselling process for AIQ-oriented counselling across the country. The NEET PG 2025 scorecards were released on August 29, 2025 and will remain accessible for the next six months.