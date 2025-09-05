NEET PG 50% AIQ Seats 2025: Scorecard Out Today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 scorecard for All India Quota (AIQ) today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in to check their online marksheets.
The scorecard will carry the detailed information about candidate’s performance, including scores, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR). It must be noted that no scorecards will be issued offline and candidates will need to download their online marksheets from the official website on time to proceed with the counselling process for AIQ-oriented counselling across the country. The NEET PG 2025 scorecards were released on August 29, 2025 and will remain accessible for the next six months.
NEET PG 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of release of NEET PG 2025 scorecards:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET PG 2025 50% AIQ Scorecard release
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
natboard.edu.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Category
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
|
Quota percentage
|
50%
|
Programmes
|
MD
MS
DNB
DrNB (Direct 6 Years)
PG Medical Diploma
NBEMS Diploma
LATEST NEWS | IIT JAM 2026 Applications Begin Today, Apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
How to Check NEET PG 2025 Scorecard?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET PG 2025 50% AIQ scorecards on the official website:
Related Stories
- Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Examinations’ tab, in the ‘Entrance-Examinations’ category, click on ‘NEET PG’
- In the result tab, enter your NEET PG 2025 Roll number, registration number, and date of birth
- Submit the details
- NEET PG 2025 scorecard will appear
- Check your details and download the document of your scorecard for future reference
NEET PG 2025 All India 50% Quota Scorecard Details
The All India 50% Quota Scorecard mentions the following important points:
- NEET PG 2025 Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2025.
- All India 50% Quota Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2025 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years)/PG Medical Diploma/NBEMS Diploma seats for 2025 admission session.
- All India 50% quota Category Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET-PG 2025 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years)/PG Medical Diploma/NBEMS Diploma seats for 2025 admission session.
NEET-PG 2025 candidates who have achieved or exceeded the cut-off scores are qualified for counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years Courses)/PG Medical Diploma/NBEMS Diploma seats. Qualification for online counseling for the All India 50% quota seats does not guarantee admission to any of the aforementioned courses.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation