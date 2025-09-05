NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
IIT JAM 2026 Applications Begin Today, Apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Sep 5, 2025, 07:38 IST

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: IIT Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registrations today, September 5, 2025 through the official JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam is for postgraduate admissions in 89 programs across 22 IITs. Candidates who have completed or are in the final year of an undergraduate degree are eligible to apply.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration to begin today, September 5, 2025.
IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registration today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in to register themselves. Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2026.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IIT JAM 2026 Registration 

Exam name 

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Registration date 

September 5, 2025

Exam date 

February 15, 2026

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)

Papers 

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

Advanced degrees offered 

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD)

Registration mode 

Online 

Application fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 1000

All others: INR 2000

Admitting institutions 

22 IITs

Total programmes 

89

Level 

Postgrdaduate 

IIT JAM 2026 Admitting Institutions

Candidates who are applying and will appear for the exam will be eligible for admission to the following IITs across India: 

  1. IIT Bhilai
  2. IIT Bhubaneswar
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Delhi
  5. IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
  6. IIT Dharwad
  7. IIT Gandhinagar
  8. IIT Guwahati
  9. IIT Hyderabad
  10. IIT Indore
  11. IIT Jammu
  12. IIT Jodhpur
  13. IIT Kanpur
  14. IIT Kharagpur
  15. IIT Madras
  16. IIT Mandi
  17. IIT Palakkad
  18. IIT Patna
  19. IIT Roorkee
  20. IIT Ropar
  21. IIT Tirupati
  22. IIT (BHU) Varanasi

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to check the list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026 in the table given below: 

Event 

Date 

IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date 

September 5, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date 

October 12, 2025

Admit card release date on JOAPS portal 

January 5, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Exam date 

February 15, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Result date 

March 20, 2026

