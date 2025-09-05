IIT JAM 2026 Applications Begin Today, Apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registration today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in to register themselves. Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2026.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jam2026.iitb.ac.in
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration date
|
September 5, 2025
|
Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Papers
|
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Economics (EN)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
|
Advanced degrees offered
|
M.Sc.
M.Sc. (Tech.)
MS (Research)
M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree
Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.
M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree
Integrated‐ Ph.D (I-PhD)
|
Registration mode
|
Online
|
Application fee
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 1000
All others: INR 2000
|
Admitting institutions
|
22 IITs
|
Total programmes
|
89
|
Level
|
Postgrdaduate
IIT JAM 2026 Admitting Institutions
Candidates who are applying and will appear for the exam will be eligible for admission to the following IITs across India:
- IIT Bhilai
- IIT Bhubaneswar
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
- IIT Dharwad
- IIT Gandhinagar
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT Indore
- IIT Jammu
- IIT Jodhpur
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Madras
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Palakkad
- IIT Patna
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Ropar
- IIT Tirupati
- IIT (BHU) Varanasi
IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026 in the table given below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date
|
September 5, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Admit card release date on JOAPS portal
|
January 5, 2026
|
IIT JAM 2026 Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
IIT JAM 2026 Result date
|
March 20, 2026
