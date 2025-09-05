IIT JAM 2026 Applications Begin Today, Apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registration today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in to register themselves. Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2026.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here: