IIT JAM 2026: Registration Begins on Sept 5; Check Official Website and Important Dates Here

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registration from September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official JOAPS portal to register themselves at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will need to apply online to seek admission in MSc, Integrated M.Sc., and PhD programmes in IITs and IIScs across India.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jam2026.iitb.ac.in
|
Programmes
|
MSc
Integrated M.Sc.
PhD
|
Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration date
|
September 5, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Papers
|
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Economics (EN)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
|
Registration mode
|
Online
IIT JAM 2026 Registration Website
The following website is the official portal of IIT JAM 2026 where eligible candidates can register:
-
jam2026.iitb.ac.in
IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026 in the table given below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date
|
September 5, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Admit card release date on JOAPS portal
|
January 5, 2026
|
IIT JAM 2026 Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
IIT JAM 2026 Result date
|
March 20, 2026
