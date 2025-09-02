IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
IIT JAM 2026: Registration Begins on Sept 5; Check Official Website and Important Dates Here

Sep 2, 2025, 15:54 IST

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: IIT Bombay will open registration for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on September 5, 2025. Students will need to register on the official JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay will start the IIT JAM 2026 registrations from September 5, 2025.
IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Registration from September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official JOAPS portal to register themselves at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will need to apply online to seek admission in MSc, Integrated M.Sc., and PhD programmes in IITs and IIScs across India. 

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the important points of IIT JAM 2026 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IIT JAM 2026 Registration 

Exam name 

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Programmes 

MSc 

Integrated M.Sc.

PhD

Exam date 

February 15, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Registration date 

September 5, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)

Papers 

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

Registration mode 

Online 

DIRECT LINK - IIT JAM 2026 JOAPS portal

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Website 

The following website is the official portal of IIT JAM 2026 where eligible candidates can register: 

  • jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to check the list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026 in the table given below: 

Event 

Date 

IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date 

September 5, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date 

October 12, 2025

Admit card release date on JOAPS portal 

January 5, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Exam date 

February 15, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Result date 

March 20, 2026

