UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates and Schedule Release Soon at upneet.gov.in

Sep 2, 2025, 13:44 IST

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will soon conduct the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Counselling dates have been released on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Students can find information on eligibility, registration, and required documents here.

UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling to begin soon on the official website at upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will hold the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 soon. The board has released the UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 dates on the official website at upneet.gov.in

The board released the guidelines for postgraduate medical courses in June 2025, covering MD, MS, Diploma, DNB, and MDS programs in both government and private medical colleges. Students can check their eligibility, registration process, and documents required to register here.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 important details here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh

Official website 

upneet.gov.in

Academic year 

2025-26

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Quota 

50%

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Courses 

MD

MS

Diploma 

DNB

Counselling mode 

Online 

Application fee

INR 3000

How to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2025? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps while registering online on the office;l website for UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
  2. On the homage, under the ‘Registration’ tab, click on ‘Registration PG’ link
  3. In the registration window, enter your details and create an account
  4. In the candidate dashboard, click on application form
  5. Provide your correct personal and academic details 
  6. Upload the scanned copies of your necessary documents
  7. Pay the online non-refundable application fee as mentioned here
  8. Check the details and submit the form
  9. Download the page for future reference 

Important Document for UP NEET PG Counselling 2025

Candidates while applying online quill need to keep the following documents readily available for the entire online counselling process:

  • NEET PG 2025 Admit Card
  • NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/ Rank Card
  • Photo ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Class 10 Marksheets and Certificates
  • Class 12 Marksheets and Certificates
  • UP Domicile Certificate (for state quota)
  • MBBS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate
  • Passport-size Photographs 
  • MBBS Marksheets for All Years
  • Seat Allotment Letter (issued after allotment)
  • Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate
  • Counselling Fee Payment proof 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Fee

Candidates will need to pay an online non-refundable registration fee of INR 3000 for the first 3 rounds of counselling. For the stray round (Round 4), candidates will need to start a fresh application and pay the registration fee again. It must be noted that the board does not appreciate late fees and it is advised that students adhere to the deadlines to not get in trouble later.

