UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates and Schedule Release Soon at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will hold the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 soon. The board has released the UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 dates on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

The board released the guidelines for postgraduate medical courses in June 2025, covering MD, MS, Diploma, DNB, and MDS programs in both government and private medical colleges. Students can check their eligibility, registration process, and documents required to register here.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 important details here: