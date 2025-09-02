COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 choice filling applications from today, September 2, 2025 from 5 PM. Candidates will need to fill and lock their choices online on the official website at comedk.org. The last date to register for round 4 counselling is September 4, 2025 by 10 AM.

The consortium is holding the round 4 of counselling for the general merit seats, as it is the last round of counselling. It is advised that the students apply maximum choices in order to secure their seat.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following important points related to COMEDK UGET Counselling 202 here: