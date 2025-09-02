COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 choice filling applications from today, September 2, 2025 from 5 PM. Candidates will need to fill and lock their choices online on the official website at comedk.org. The last date to register for round 4 counselling is September 4, 2025 by 10 AM.
The consortium is holding the round 4 of counselling for the general merit seats, as it is the last round of counselling. It is advised that the students apply maximum choices in order to secure their seat.
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to COMEDK UGET Counselling 202 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4
|
Board name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK)
|
Exam name
|
Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
comedk.org
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
UGET 2025 Choice filling window dates
|
September 2, 2025 from 5 PM - September 4, 2025 by 10 AM
|
Log in credentials
|
User/ Application Sequence number
Password
LATEST NEWS | UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates and Schedule Release Soon at upneet.gov.in
How to Apply for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Choice Filling
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to Apply for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4 Choice Filling online on the official website today:
- Visit the website at comedk.org
- On the homepage, click on ‘Engineering Login’ option from ‘Login’ dropdown
- In the login window, enter your user/ application sequence number and password
- Solve the captcha and press on ‘LOGIN’ button
- In the candidates dashboard, click on link for Round 4 choice filling
- Select your college and course in order of preference
- Carefully lock the choices and save your choices
- Submit and download the page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Engineering Login
Related Stories
LATEST NEWS | KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
It is strictly advised by the consortium that the candidates stick to the deadlines diligently. Applicants will need to keep up with the following dates on COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Round 4 Choice Filling
|
September 2, 2025 from 5 PM - September 4, 2025 by 10 AM
|
Round 4 Allotment Result dates
|
September 5, 2025 from 2 PM - September 9, 2025 by 2 PM
|
Reporting to college dates
|
September 5, 2025 from 2 PM - September 10, 2025 by 4 PM
LATEST NEWS on NEET PG Counselling 2025: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation