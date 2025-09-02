IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines here

Sep 2, 2025, 15:58 IST

COMEDK Counselling 2025: COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4 choice filling opens today, September 2, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates can apply online at comedk.org till September 4, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill maximum choices for the general seat final round of counselling.

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling 2025 Round 4 choice filling applications from today, September 2, 2025 from 5 PM. Candidates will need to fill and lock their choices online on the official website at comedk.org. The last date to register for round 4 counselling is September 4, 2025 by 10 AM

The consortium is holding the round 4 of counselling for the general merit seats, as it is the last round of counselling. It is advised that the students apply maximum choices in order to secure their seat. 

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following important points related to COMEDK UGET Counselling 202 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4 

Board name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK)

Exam name 

Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

comedk.org

State 

Karnataka 

Stream 

Engineering 

UGET 2025 Choice filling window dates 

September 2, 2025 from 5 PM - September 4, 2025 by 10 AM

Log in credentials 

User/ Application Sequence number 

Password

How to Apply for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4  Choice Filling

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to Apply for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4  Choice Filling online on the official website today: 

  1. Visit the website at comedk.org
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Engineering Login’ option from ‘Login’ dropdown
  3. In the login window, enter your user/ application sequence number and password
  4. Solve the captcha and press on ‘LOGIN’ button 
  5. In the candidates dashboard, click on link for Round 4 choice filling 
  6. Select your college and course in order of preference 
  7. Carefully lock the choices and save your choices
  8. Submit and download the page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Engineering Login 

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

It is strictly advised by the consortium that the candidates stick to the deadlines diligently. Applicants will need to keep up with the following dates on COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025:

Event 

Dates

Round 4 Choice Filling 

September 2, 2025 from 5 PM - September 4, 2025 by 10 AM

Round 4 Allotment Result dates 

September 5, 2025 from 2 PM - September 9, 2025 by 2 PM

Reporting to college dates 

September 5, 2025 from 2 PM - September 10, 2025 by 4 PM

