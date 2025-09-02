AP Inter Exams 2026: BIEAP Announced IPE Exams to be Held in February 2026

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2026 dates. According to the announcement, the exams will be held in February 2026, earlier which were supposed to be held in March. The board has also introduced major changes in the curriculum for academic year 2026-27, including subject-wise scheduling, implementation of NCERT syllabus, introduction of MBiPC option, and revised first year question paper pattern. This has been introduced to sync the state education system with CBSE to ensure that classes for the next academic session can begin from April 2026.

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: New Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Scheduling

In the latest development, the BIE board has introduced a few reforms in the way exams are conducted, including: