AP Inter Exams 2026: BIEAP Announced IPE Exams to be Held in February 2026

Sep 2, 2025, 15:35 IST

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has moved the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2026 to March and implemented significant curriculum changes for the 2026-27 academic year, including a subject-wise schedule, NCERT syllabus adoption, introduction of MBiPC option, and a revised first-year question paper pattern to align the state education system with CBSE.

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2026 dates. According to the announcement, the exams will be held in February 2026, earlier which were supposed to be held in March. The board has also introduced major changes in the curriculum for academic year 2026-27, including subject-wise scheduling, implementation of NCERT syllabus, introduction of MBiPC option, and revised first year question paper pattern. This has been introduced to sync the state education system with CBSE to ensure that classes for the next academic session can begin from April 2026.

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: New Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Scheduling

In the latest development, the BIE board has introduced a few reforms in the way exams are conducted, including:

  • One subject exam will be held on a single day, as opposed to earlier where MPC students and BiPC/Arts students used to have different subject exams on the same day. 
  • MPC students can now take Biology (MBiPC) as an additional subject.
  • The intermediate exams will begin from Science subjects, conclude with language papers, with Arts exams will be held later.
  • The practical exams will either be conducted by the end of January 2026 or after the written exams.

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: Changes in 1st Year Exams

The board has also introduced many new reforms for first-year students in the academic year:

  • The entire curriculum will be synced with full NCERT syllabus across all subjects.
  • Candidates will have flexibility in choosing subjects. This includes MPC students who can now opt for Biology (MBiPC), some Arts students can choose Science subjects, and Science group students can also opt for Political Science, History, and Economics to strengthen their foundation for professional courses like Engineering and MBBS.

BIE AP Intermediate Exam 2026: New Question Paper Pattern

BIE Andhra Pradesh has revised the question paper pattern for first-year students:

  • Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be allocated 85 marks each in written exams.
  • Rest of the marks will be allotted to practical exams in second year.
  • One-mark questions are introduced across all subject papers to test conceptual clarity.
  • In Biology, Botany will carry 43 marks and Zoology will carry 42 marks.

