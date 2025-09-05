Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Punjab History And Culture Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For FREE!

Punjab Board Class 10th Punjab History and Culture Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage, along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made.
Importance Of PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26
Provides Clear Guidance – A syllabus outlines what topics will be covered, helping students understand what to study and focus on.
Helps in Time Management – By knowing the chapters and subjects in advance, students can plan their study schedule more effectively.
Sets Learning Goals – The syllabus defines learning objectives, making it easier for students to track their progress and prepare for exams.
Reduces Stress – When students know exactly what will be taught and assessed, it removes confusion and reduces last-minute exam pressure.
Acts as a Roadmap – A syllabus serves as a roadmap for both teachers and students, ensuring that teaching and learning stay on track throughout the academic year.
Punjab Board Class 10th Punjab History and Culture Syllabus 2025-26
Paper–A
Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his martyrdom
Sikhs become masters of the Punjab
Dal Khalsa and Misl Organisation history
The Punjab under Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh
Administration with special reference to his secular policy
British occupation of the Punjab (Anglo-Sikh wars)
Paper–B
Some Famous Artists and Writers of Punjab
Sobha Singh
Amrita Shergil
Bhai Vir Singh
Amrita Pritam
Music, Dances and Games of Punjab
Some Freedom Fighters of Punjab
Lala Lajpat Rai
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Udham Singh
Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha
Rural Handicrafts of Punjab
Students can download the FREE Syllabus PDF from below:
Direct Link:
