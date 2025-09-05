NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Punjab History And Culture Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For FREE!

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 5, 2025, 19:18 IST

PSEB Class 10th Punjab History And Culture Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab board has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download the syllabus for class 10th for free.

Punjab Board Class 10th Punjab History and Culture Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage, along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. 

Importance Of PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 

  1. Provides Clear Guidance – A syllabus outlines what topics will be covered, helping students understand what to study and focus on.

  2. Helps in Time Management – By knowing the chapters and subjects in advance, students can plan their study schedule more effectively.

  3. Sets Learning Goals – The syllabus defines learning objectives, making it easier for students to track their progress and prepare for exams.

  4. Reduces Stress – When students know exactly what will be taught and assessed, it removes confusion and reduces last-minute exam pressure.

  5. Acts as a Roadmap – A syllabus serves as a roadmap for both teachers and students, ensuring that teaching and learning stay on track throughout the academic year.

Punjab Board Class 10th Punjab History and Culture Syllabus 2025-26

Paper–A

  1. Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his martyrdom

  2. Sikhs become masters of the Punjab

    • Dal Khalsa and Misl Organisation history

  3. The Punjab under Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh

    • Administration with special reference to his secular policy

  4. British occupation of the Punjab (Anglo-Sikh wars)

Paper–B

  1. Some Famous Artists and Writers of Punjab

    • Sobha Singh

    • Amrita Shergil

    • Bhai Vir Singh

    • Amrita Pritam

  2. Music, Dances and Games of Punjab

  3. Some Freedom Fighters of Punjab

    • Lala Lajpat Rai

    • Shaheed Bhagat Singh

    • Shaheed Udham Singh

    • Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

  4. Rural Handicrafts of Punjab

Students can download the FREE Syllabus PDF from below: 

Direct Link: 

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Punjab History And Culture Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For FREE!

Other Related Links

PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News