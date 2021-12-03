CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download PDF & Check Answer Key Updates!

CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22 was conducted by the board on 3rd December. Download question paper and check updates

CBSE conducted the 12th English board exam 2021-22 today (3rd December). Question paper of CBSE Class 12 English (Core) board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format. A link to download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 English question paper is available at the end of this article. One can also check reviews of CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22 from the link given below

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2021-22: Analysis, Review - Check Now!

CBSE Answer Key Class 12 English (Core) Board Exam 2021-22

A Snapshot From CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper:





SECTION -A

(Reading) Read the passage given below:

1. What's the one thing that you associate with your college days ? For me, it was consuming copious amounts of chai. A cup of tea was a panacea to all troubles and the companion to all joys. In this exclusive interview, we caught up with 65-year-old Deepak Garg owner of Ganga Dhaba, a spot that every officer from National Academy of

Administration has visited multiple times.

2. Deepak begins, "My family has been here for almost 90 years. It was

my grandfather who first started working here as the supplier to the hotel that existed then. "In 1964, when Deepak was all of eight, he lost his father and the responsibility of raising four children fell on his mother.

3. "Our growing up years were a huge struggle. My mother used to teach home science at a local balwadi school, and which was also where my siblings and I studied," he says. In 1978, Deepak says that he started

food joint that he named Om Chinese restaurant. "In those days, there was a huge liking for Chinese food and hence the name and the choice of cuisine," he says.

4. For almost 17 years, things continued and then Deepak got a Public Call Office (PCO) installed for the Officer Trainees. The business did so well that soon he had installed more than ten telephones, with separate cabins, to allow them some privacy while they made and

received their calls.

5. "The OTs who would talk on the PCO from here would always refer to the place as "Ganga Dhaba'. It was because this place is so close to the Ganga hostel inside the academy, that slowly the name changed and it became Ganga Dhaba. Since it was the OTs that gave us our identity, we decided to change the name and call it Ganga Dhaba," he says.

6. There have been instances when Deepak and his family members

have learnt dishes from the OTs. He says, "So many dishes on our menu today are because some officer came in and decided to teach us how to make them." We have seen two generations of officers, served the parents, who now as the parents come back to drop their children at the academy and tell us to take care of them. What more can we ask for? While the money we make is not great, the respect and the love we have accumulated over the years is what keeps us going." says Deepak, proudly, (400 words)

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer any eight out of the ten questions by choosing the correct options :

1. What, according to the author, gave him solace during his bad times

in his college days?

(a) Friends

(b) Family

(c) Tea

(d) Telephone

2. Read the following statements :

(i) Mr. Deepak named his food joint Om Chinese.

(ii) Chinese food was then popular among people.

(a) (ii) is the cause for (i),

(b) (i) is the cause for (ii).

(c) (i) is true and (ii) is false.

(d) (i) is false and (ii) is true.

3. 'Soon he had installed ten telephones.' In the light of the above statement select the option that lists the right inference.

(a) He was kind enough to do social service for the OTV

(b) He was successful and flourishing in his business.

(c) He expanded his canteen to accommodate more people.

(d) He switched his business from canteen to telephone booths

4. The gesture of changing the name of the food joint to 'Ganga Dhaba' speaks of Deepak's

(a) wavering mind

(b) tendency to change with times

(c) respect and tribute to OTS

(d) dogmatic approach

5. ...... his family members learnt dishes from OTs." Choose the option that lists the inference with reference to the above statement

(a) OTs were equally good connoisseurs of food.

(b) his family was mediocre in cooking,

(c) his family had close association and good rapport with OTs.

(d) his family wanted to learn more recipes to expand their business.

6. As per paragraph 7, select the option that sums up the personality of Deepak Garg

(a) He is a struggler, lacks business acumen to make his business profitable.

(b) He is a very social and friendly person and enjoys a good relationship with OTs.

(c) A responsible son who shared the burden of his family

(d) A person who upholds dignity and esteem in life, not materialistic

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download PDF of the question paper

⇒ Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2021-22 PDF Now!