CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Average Paper — Check Paper Analysis, Review & Updates!

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Term 1 Class 12 English board exam 2021-22 on 3rd December. Check analysis, review, question paper & updates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Term 1 Class 12th English board exam 2021-22 today (3rd December). A complete analysis along with reviews & class 12 English paper (PDF) is available here. A team from Jagran Josh has visited a CBSE examination center. Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the exam was average. One can download CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2021-22 PDF from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

Details about the paper pattern of Term 1 CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 are given below

- Total 3 Sections: Section A, B and C

- Section A (Reading): Total 18 Questions - 14 Need To Be Attempted

- Section B (Writing Skills): Total 12 Questions - 10 Need To Be Attempted

- Section C (Literature): Total 30 Questions - 26 Need To Be Attempted

- All Questions Carry Equal Marks

- No Negative Marking

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback & Reviews

Here are the main points from the feedback of students

- Difficulty level of the question paper: Average

- All question from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus

- Paper Pattern: Similar To CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper

Students also mentioned that a few questions in the paper were similar to questions given in CBSE sample papers, NCERT books, and additional study material.

More details will be available here shortly, students preparing for CBSE board exam 2021-22 can also check other important resources from the links given below

