CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12th English Board Exam 2021-22!

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

SECTION - A

(Reading) Read the passage given below:

1. What's the one thing that you associate with your college days ? For me, it was consuming copious amounts of chai. A cup of tea was a panacea to all troubles and the companion to all joys. In this exclusive interview, we caught up with 65-year-old Deepak Garg owner of Ganga Dhaba, a spot that every officer from National Academy of

Administration has visited multiple times.

2. Deepak begins, "My family has been here for almost 90 years. It was my grandfather who first started working here as the supplier to the hotel that existed then. "In 1964, when Deepak was all of eight, he lost his father and the responsibility of raising four children fell on his mother.

3. "Our growing up years were a huge struggle. My mother used to teach home science at a local Balwadi school, and which was also where my siblings and I studied," he says. In 1978, Deepak says that he started food joint that he named Om Chinese restaurant. "In those days, there was a huge liking for Chinese food and hence the name and the choice of cuisine," he says.

4. For almost 17 years, things continued and then Deepak got a Public Call Office (PCO) installed for the Officer Trainees. The business did so well that soon he had installed more than ten telephones, with separate cabins, to allow them some privacy while they made and received their calls.

5. "The OTs who would talk on the PCO from here would always refer to the place as "Ganga Dhaba'. It was because this place is so close to the Ganga hostel inside the academy, that slowly the name changed and it became Ganga Dhaba. Since it was the OTs that gave us our identity, we decided to change the name and call it Ganga Dhaba," he says.

6. There have been instances when Deepak and his family members have learnt dishes from the OTs. He says, "So many dishes on our menu today are because some officer came in and decided to teach us how to make them."

7. We have seen two generations of officers, served the parents, who now as the parents come back to drop their children at the academy and tell us to take care of them. What more can we ask for? While the money we make is not great, the respect and the love we have accumulated over the years is what keeps us going." says Deepak, proudly, (400 words)

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer any eight out of the ten questions by choosing the correct options :

1. What, according to the author, gave him solace during his bad times

in his college days?

(a) Friends

(b) Family

(c) Tea

(d) Telephone

Answer 1: (c) Tea

2. Read the following statements :

(i) Mr. Deepak named his food joint Om Chinese.

(ii) Chinese food was then popular among people.

(a) (ii) is the cause for (i),

(b) (i) is the cause for (ii).

(c) (i) is true and (ii) is false.

(d) (i) is false and (ii) is true.

Answer 2: (a) (ii) is the cause for (i)

3. 'Soon he had installed ten telephones.' In the light of the above statement select the option that lists the right inference.

(a) He was kind enough to do social service for the OTV

(b) He was successful and flourishing in his business.

(c) He expanded his canteen to accommodate more people.

(d) He switched his business from canteen to telephone booths.

Answer 3: (b) He was successful and flourishing in his business.

4. The gesture of changing the name of the food joint to 'Ganga Dhaba' speaks of Deepak's

(a) wavering mind

(b) tendency to change with times

(c) respect and tribute to OTS

(d) dogmatic approach

Answer: (c) respect and tribute to OTS

5. ...... his family members learnt dishes from OTs." Choose the option that lists the inference with reference to the above statement

(a) OTs were equally good connoisseurs of food.

(b) his family was mediocre in cooking,

(c) his family had close association and good rapport with OTs.

(d) his family wanted to learn more recipes to expand their business.

Answer 5: (c)

6. As per paragraph 7, select the option that sums up the personality of Deepak Garg

(a) He is a struggler, lacks business acumen to make his business profitable.

(b) He is a very social and friendly person and enjoys a good relationship with OTs.

(c) A responsible son who shared the burden of his family

(d) A person who upholds dignity and esteem in life, not materialistic

Answer 6: (d)

7. ....OT's that gave us our identity." He means to say

(a) His canteen was in the vicinity of OT's hostel.

(b) The canteen was named after the OTs hostel

(c) It was OTs who helped his family to learn new recipes.

(d) It was OTs who patronized his canteen business.

Answer 7: (d)

8. Choose the option that aptly defines Deepak Garg's life story "from struggling childhood days to becoming a successful businessman",

(a) Where there is a will, there is a way.

(b) Make Ray while the Sun shines

(c) A good fire make a good cook.

(d) Despair gives courage to a coward.

Answer 8: (a)

9. ...... many dishes on our menu today are because some officer came in and decided to teach us." Choose the option that rightly reflects the tone of the speaker.

(a) Ignorance

(b) Humility

(c) Pride

(d) Regret

Answer 9: (b)

10. ...... tell us to take care of them." Choose the option that lists the appropriate reason behind the statement.

(a) Parents make a request as they stay away from their children.

(b) Deepak Garg can take care as he stays close to the hostel

(c) Parents trust and respect Deepak Garg's hospitality

(d) Parents pay Deepak Garg for the facilities he offers.

Answer 10: (c)

II. Read the passage given below:

1. Air pollution is a major threat to human health. The United Nations Environment Programme has estimated that, globally, 1.1 billion people breathe in unhealthy air. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that urban air pollution is responsible for approximately 800,000 deaths and 4.6 million people lose their lives every year around the globe.

2. Traffic and transportation problems, inadequate drainage facilities, lack of open spaces, carbon emission, and the accumulation of waste aggravate the problem. Air pollution is associated with increased risk of Acute respiratory infections (ARI), the principal cause of infant and child mortality in developing countries.

3. Urban air quality in most mega cities has been found to be critical and Kolkata is no exception to this. An analysis of ambient air quality in Kolkata was done by applying the Exceedance Factor (EF) method, where the presence of listed pollutants' (RPM, SPM, NO, and SO2) annual average concentration are classified into four different categories; namely critical, high, moderate, and low pollution. Out of a total of 17 ambient air quality monitoring stations operating in Kolkata, five fall under the critical category, and the remaining 12 locations fall under the high category of NO2 concentration, while for RPM, four record critical, and 13 come under the high pollution category. The causes of high concentration of pollutants in the form of NO, and RPM have been identified in earlier studies as vehicular emission (51.4%), followed by industrial sources (24.5%) and dust particles (21.1%).

4. Later, a health assessment was undertaken with a structured questionnaire at some nearby dispensaries which fall under areas with different ambient air pollution levels. Three dispensaries have been surveyed with 100 participants. It shows that respondents with respiratory diseases (85.1%) have outnumbered waterborne diseases (14.9%) and include acute respiratory infections. (ARI) (60%), chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) (7.8%), upper tract respiratory infection (UTRD) (1.2%), Influenza (12.7%), and acid-fast bacillus (AFB) (3.4%).

5. To live a healthy life and have better well-being, practising pollution averting activities in one's day-to-day activities is needed. These pollution averting practices can only be possible when awareness among the masses is generated that the air they breathe outdoors is not found to be safe.

Pollution in India

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer any six out of the eight questions by choosing the correct options :

11. Select the option that highlights the main idea of the passage.

(a) To educate people about the threat of air pollution

(b) To warn people of the threat of air pollution and educate them about the safety measures.

(c) To discuss the status of pollution in Kolkata and share the details of the study.

(d) To educate people on the Exceedance Factor method and share the results of the study.

Answer 11: (a)



12. Select the option that displays the correct 'cause and effect' relationship.

(a) Cause: Effect

Traffic and transportation problem: 4.6 million deaths

(b) Cause: Effect

Lack of open spaces: Mega cities

(c) Cause: Effect

Air pollution: Respiratory diseases

(d) Cause: Effect

Air quality monitoring stations: Effect Emission of NO2

Answer 12: (c)

13. Read the following statements :

(i) Air pollution kills 4.6 million people every year in India.

(ii) Air pollution is causing health hazards to more people than

water pollution.

(a) (i) is true and (ii) is false.

(b) (i) is false and (ii) is true.

(c) (i) is true and is responsible for (ii).

(d) Both (i) and (ii) are false.

Answer 13: (c)

14. The author's opinion on the development of Mega cities is

(a) Cities face transportation problems due to heavy traffic.

(b) Urbanization leads to deterioration of air quality.

(c) Mega cities are the right spots to study air pollution.

(d) Sitios face the problem of congestion.

Answer 14: (b)

15. Select the option that lists the author's recommendation to the people.

i He wants people to be aware that air pollution is a major threat.

ii. He urges people not to live in mega cities.

iii. He advises people to follow pollution averting activities seriously

iv. He wants people to reduce vehicular emissions.

(a) i & ii

(b) ii & iii

(c) i & iii

(d) iii & iv

Answer 15: (c)

16. Select the option that displays the true statement as per fig. 1.

(a) Dust and power plants are the causes for maximum pollution

(b) Pollution caused by transport is much more than the pollution caused by industries.

(c) The use of diesel generator is responsible for more than 50% of air pollution

(d) Dust stands fourth in the list that causes air pollution.

Answer 16: (b)

For the visually impaired candidates

16. As per paragraph 3, select the option that holds true.

(a) Only urban air pollution is responsible for deteriorating human health condition

(b) The higher intensity of pollutants in the form of NO, and RPM is mainly due to vehicular emissions.

(c) Dust particles in air are the major contributors of pollution

(d) Traffic and transport plays a negligible role in increasing pollution

For visually impaired: 16 (b)

17. Read the following statement :

(i) Air quality in Kolkata is less than critical

(ii) 12 locations were selected for measuring ambient air quality.

(iii) Most of the mega cities are suffering from the problem of poor air quality

(a) (i) is true and (ii) and (iii) are false.

(b) (i) and (ii) are true and (iii) is false.

(c) (i) and (iii) are true and (ii) is false.

(d) (i) and (ii) are false and (iii) is true.

Answer 17: d

18. "accumulation of waste aggravates the problem."

Select the option that best describes the problem with reference to the above statement,

(a) Increase in pollution leads to huge accumulation of waste.

(b) Lack of space for waste disposal.

(c) More developments lead to more waste.

(d) Lack of sustainable and effective waste management.

Answer 18: c

SECTION-B

(Writing & Skills)

19. Mrs. Sujatha wants to rent out the first floor of her house. She decides to draft an advertisement to be published in a national daily Choose the correct option under which heading she can publish her advertisement.

(a) For Sale

(b) Accommodation Wanted

(c) Situation Vacant

(d) To let

Answer 19: d

20. Select the option that lists the important information that Sujata needs to include in her advertisement.

i Site of the house ii. People in the neighbourhood

iii. Location iv. Amenities and facilities

v. Distance from Metro Rail Station

vi. Contact address

(a) i, iii, v & vi

(b) i, ii, iv & vi

(c) ii, iii, v & vi

(d) i, ii, iv & v

Answer 20: b

Vineeta is the Head girl of Gandhi Memorial School, Nagpur. She is asked to draft a notice informing students of class XII about a workshop on stress management,

21. Select the option that best justifies the title for the notice.

(a) Workshop for class XII students

(b) How to manage stress

(c) Stress management workshop for class XII students

(d) Attention class XII students

Answer 21: (c)

22. Select the appropriate option that lists important details that Vineeta should include in her notice.

(a) Time to reach the venue, dress code for students, date, name of the resource persona

(b) Date, venue, time, name of the resource person

(c) Date, duration, renson to attend, name of the resource person

(d) Date, venue, time, dress code for students

Answer 22: (a)

23. Help Vineeta by choosing the right option to complete the statement in her notice.

The workshop will be ____ and will teach some ____ to effectively manage stress.

(a) conducted, time

(b) effective, tips

(c) interesting, students

(d) beneficial techniques

Answer 23: (d)

IV. Answer any six of the seven questions given below with reference to the

context

Rashmi is President of her school Library Club. She decides to write an article on the need to develop the habit of reading as she strongly feels it is fading among the present day students.

24. Select the option that lists an appropriate title for Rashmi's article.

(a) Develop reading habit to be successful

(b) Why is reading important?

(c) Reading skill - A requisite to be a good communicator

(d) Reading is the best exercise for mind

Answer 24: b

25. Help Rashmi complete her ideas in the following sentence by choosing the right option. Every book opens up new _____ of thoughts for the reader. Reading books is one of th ____ habits that helps one improve his or her focus.

(a) ideas, common

(b) dimensions, constructive

(c) doors, interesting

(d) views, best

Answer 25: b

26. What major reason can Rashmi state in her article for deteriorating reading habits among students?

(a) Academic pressure

(b) Sports

(c) Digital technology

(d) Friends

Answer 26: c

27. Select the option that lists suitable steps to be taken to improve reading habits among children.

(i) Gift them books in

(ii) Take them on trips to a library

(iii) Encourage them to read textbooks

(iv) Create a reading space for children

(v) Take children on field trips.

(a) i, ii & iv

(b) i, iii & v

(c) ii, iii & iv

(d) i, iv & v

Answer 27: a

28. Select the option that best describes the importance of reading habit:

(a) A book is a gift you can open again and again - Garrison Keillor

(b) Reading is a conversation. All books talk, but a good book listens as well - Mark Haddon

(c) The greatest gift is a passion for reading - Elizabeth Hardwick

(d) Books are a uniquely portable magic-Stephen King

Answer 28: b

29. Read the following statements :

(i) An article is a written piece of communication published for a large/targeted audience.

(ii) An article is an interactive communication with a selected audience.

(a) (i) is false and (ii) is true.

(b) (i) is true and (ii) is false.

(c) Both (i) and (ii) are true.

(d) Both (i) and (ii) are false.

Answer 29: b

30. The title of an article must not be

(a) clear and attractive

(b) eye-catching

(c) interesting

(d) lengthy

Answer 30: d

SECTION -C

Read the extract given below to attempt the questions that follow:

Mukesh insists on being his own master. "I will be a motor mechanic", he announces.

"Do you know anything about cars ?" I ask.

"I will learn to drive a car," he answers, looking straight into my eyes. His dream looms like a mirage amidst the dust of streets that fill his town Firozabad, famous for its bangles. Every other family in Firozabad is engaged in making bangles. It is the centre of India's glass blowing industry where families have spent generations working around furnaces, welding glass, making bangles for all the women in the land it seems. Mukesh's family is among them. None of them know that it is illegal for children like him to work in glass furnaces with high temperatures, ...

31. What does the author try to convey by the expression being his own

master'?

(a) Mukesh is disobedient to the elders.

(b) Mukesh is adamant in his behavior.

(c) Mukesh takes his own decisions

(d) Mukesh does not listen to others.

Answer 31: c

32. Through the expression "... looking straight into my eyes the narrator is trying to convey (a) Mukesh displayed no fear in his eyes.

(b) Mukesh was not feeling shy while speaking to the narrator.

(c) Mukesh was conversing in a very friendly manner with the narrator.

(d) Mukesh displayed his courage and determination in expressing his opinion.

Answer 32: d

33. "His dream looms like a mirage.' This indicates

(a) Mukesh has no clear vision of his dream.

(b) His dream is distorted and misleading.

(c) His dream is elusive and illusive

(d) Mukesh's dream is different from others.

Answer 33: d

34. "None of them know that it is illegal for children to work in glass furnaces. Select the inference in reference to the above statement.

(a) The children are innocent and do not realise the hardships of life.

(b) Their illiteracy and ignorance are exploited by the unscrupulous businessmen.

(c) They have no one to support them legally to get out of the situation.

(d) The children are ready to work in glass furnaces due to their poverty.

Answer 34: d

35. Select the option that lists the facts about Firozabad

i. Almost all the families are engaged in bangle making.

ii. The children work as motor - mechanics.

iii. The children work in a hazardous situation.

iv. Firozabad is the centre for car making.

(a) i & ii

(b) ii & iii

(c) i & iii

(d) iii & iv

Answer 35: c

VI. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:

I went to the pool when no one else was there. The place was quiet. The water was still, and the tiled bottom was as white and clean as a bathtub. I was timid about going in alone, so I sat on the side of the pool to wait for others

I had not been there long when a big bruiser of a boy, probably eighteen years old. He had thick hair on his chest. He was a beautiful physical specimen, with legs and arms that showed rippling muscles. He yelled. "Hi Skinny ! 'How'd you like to be ducked ?

36. What impression do you form about the narrator?

(a) He is a beginner in swimming lessons.

(b) He has made friends during his swimming lessons.

(c) The big boy was well built and handsome.

(d) The narrator lacks courage and confidence to enter the pool alone.

Answer 36: d

37. The description of the big boy by the narrator is one of

(a) Complaint

(b) Admiration

(c) Criticism

(d) Poise

Answer 37: b

38. Select the option that lists the probable reason for the big boy's behavior towards the narrator.

(a) his intention to frighten the narrator:

(b) his desire to give him a surprise.

(c) The place was quiet and odd.

(d) The narrator was skinny and alone.



Answer 38: d

39. The figure of speech in the expression as white and clean as a bath tub’ is

(a) Metaphor

(b) Alliteration

(c) Simile

(d) Irony

Answer 39: c

40. The writing style of the narrator indicates that the passage can be classified under alan

(a) Interview

(b) Autobiography

(c) Fiction

(d) Short story

Answer 40: b

VII. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow :

What I want should not be

confused with total inactivity

Life is what it is about;

I want no truck with death,

If we were not so single-minded

about keeping our lives moving - and for once could do nothing

Perhaps a huge silence might interrupt this sadness of never understanding ourselves

and of threatening ourselves with

death.

41. The poet's intention in the first line is to

(a) give warning to the readers

(b) give right direction to the readers

(c) give choice to the readers

(d) give a clarification to the readers

Answer 41: d

42. Select the option that best explains the stand of the poet in the

expression : "I want no truck with death".

(a) He advises people to escape death.

(b) He asserts that death is inevitable

(c) He assures that he does not advocate death.

(d) He expresses his desire not to die.

Answer 42: c

43. Select the option that aptly describes the tone of the poet in the expression : "If we were not so single minded'.

(a) regretful

(b) critical

(c) encouraging

(d) friendly

Answer 43: b

44. According to the poet who is to blame for the condition of threatening ourselves with death?

(a) Stressful life

(b) Keeping quiet

(c) Lack of understanding

(d) State of confusion

Answer 44: c

45. The tone of the poet in the expression "perhaps a huge silence might interrupt this sadness" is

(a) unsure yet optimistic

(b) sure and confident

(c) poetic & melodramatic

(d) hopeful but not confident

Answer 45: a

VIII. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:

"You are well", Sadno agreed. He lowered his voice. "You are so well that I think if I put my boat on the shore tonight, with food and extra clothing in it, you might be able to row to that little island not far from the coast. It is Bo near the coast that it has not been worth fortifying. Nobody lives on it because in a storm it is submerged. But this is not the season of storms. You could live there until you saw a Korean fishing boat pass by. They pass quite near the island because the water is many fathoms deep there." The young man stared at him, slowly comprehending. 'Do I have to ? he asked.'

"I think so", "Sadao said gently. "you understand - it is not hidden that you are here."

46. The arrangements of food and clothing by Dr. Sadao portrays him as

(a) a kind and compassionate person

(b) an experienced sailor

(c) a good event organizer

(d) a good advisor

Answer 46: a

47. ‘not been worth fortifying' indicates that it

(a) has been left uncared for and neglected.

(b) can be easily spotted by the Korean boats.

(c) will be easy for the white man to enter the island.

(d) is dangerous to stay there alone.

Answer 47: c

48. The speaker's tone in the expression : "Do I have to ?" is

(a) pleading

(b) commanding

(c) irritated

(d) fear and doubt

Answer 48: d

49. "But this is not the season of storm." Dr. Sadao tries to

(a) explain the situation

(b) assure him of safety

(c) educate him on climate

(d) display his knowledge

Answer 49: b

50. "... it is not hidden that you are here."

Dr. Sadao's intention is:

(a) to explain why he cannot stay there anymore.

(b) to remind him that he has tried to hide his presence.

(c) to explain that it is necessary and good for both of them.

(d) to assert that his house is not a hiding place.

Answer 50: a

IX. Attempt the following:

51. "I had counted on the commotion to get to my desk without being seen." In the light of Franz's statement, select the option that rightly brings out his intention.

(a) He tried to avoid his friends.

(b) He tried to cheat his teacher M. Hamel.

(c) He did not want to face the villagers in the class.

(d) He wanted to escape M. Hamel's scolding.

Answer 51: d

52. The poet Kamala Das brought in the image of 'spilling children' with the intention

(a) of praising children.

(b) of reminiscing her childhood.

(c) of bringing in a contrast to the mood of the poet.

(d) of making her mother happy and cheerful.

Answer 52: c

53. "The stunted, unlucky heir of twisted bones

Select the option that best explains the expression : 'unlucky heir

(a) legacy to inherit the father's possessions.

(b) unlucky to live in a slum.

(c) unfortunate to inherit his father's disease.

(d) unfortunate to study in dim classroom

Answer 53: c

54. Select the option that aptly describes Hana as a wife

(a) Hana is very possessive about her husband

(b) Hana is a very caring and responsible wife

(c) Hans is a very dominant wife,

(d) Hana is a very fussy and nagging wife.

Answer 54: b

55. She did not wish to be left alone with the white man. This thought of

Hans reveals the fact that

(a) Hana hates white man

(b) White men are dangerous.

(c) War makes people enemies

(d) Hana is timid and cautious

Answer 55: d

56. "And then sheer, stark terror seized me"

Which of the following options has used the same figure of speech as in the underlined phrase above?

(a) Sea waves pared frighteningly on a stormy night.

(b) Fear is a poison

(c) He roared like a lion in anger.

(d) I am frightfully sorry for my mistakes

Answer 56: a

57. "The young men echo the lament of their elders.' Select the option which indicates Anees Jung's view on young men.

(a) They don't take any initiative.

(b) They are as poor as their elders.

(c) They are as helpless as their elders.

(d) They don't support their elders.

Answer 57: c

58. 'would put on clean clothes. What does Pablo Neruda mean by 'clean clothes'?

(a) white dress to reflect peace.

(b) mind without courage and confidence

(c) mind without confusion and fear

(d) mind without hatred and prejudice

Answer 58: d

59. "But the jump made no difference. Select the option that reflects the tone of Douglas.

(a) fear

(b) regret

(c) anger

(d) grief

Answer 59: a

60. Suppose you were condemned to death and the next day I had to have my operation ?" The tone of the General indicates he is

(a) worried about Dr. Sadao is a good scientist.

(b) working against the law and order of the country

(c) uncertain about his health condition

(d) selfish and dependent on Dr. Sadao for his treatment.

Answer 60: d