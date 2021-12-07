CBSE 12th Physical Education 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper PDF & Answer Key

Download Term 1 question paper of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 along with the answer key. You can also find latest updates about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 exam.

Question paper (PDF) of CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 is available here for download. Link to access answer key of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Term 1) 2021-22 is also available here. The difficulty level of today's CBSE 12th Physical Education question paper was average. Students can check detailed analysis, review & updates from the link given below.

CBSE 12th Physical Education 2021-22 (Term 1): Snapshots From Papers

.

.