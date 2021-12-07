CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: 12th Physical Education Paper 2021-22

Check Term 1 answer key of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 question paper. You can also check all important updates related to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 exam.

Check Term 1 answer key of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 question paper. Link to access question paper (PDF) of CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) is also available here. One can also check detailed analysis, review and latest CBSE updates about Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22.

Disclaimer: This CBSE 12th Physical Education answer key 2021-22 is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 12 Physical Education answer key 2021-22 (Term 1) will be published by the board after the declaration of CBSE result.

CBSE Answer Key: Class 12th Physical Education 2021-22 (Term 1)

1. In planning, defining procedure means -

(a) setting goals

(b) making a policy

(c) formation of rules and regulation

(d) defining course of action

Answer 1: (a) setting goals

2. Logistics committee deals with -

(a) Accommodation

(b) Transportation

(c) Medical Staff

(d) All of the above

Answer: (d)

3. Factors affecting motor development -

(a) Personal

(b) Psychological

(c) Genetic

(d) All of the above

Answer: (d)

4. Standing broad jump is administered to test -

(a) Explosive leg speed

(b) Explosive leg endurance

(c) Explosive leg strength

(d) (a) and (c) both

Answer:(c)

5. Floor based physical activities should be planned for -

(a) less than 1 year child

(b) 1-2 year child

(c) 3-4 year child

(d) 5-17 year child

Answer: (a)

6. Extension is

(a) bending

(b) straightening

(c) twisting

(d) turning

Answer: (d)

7. Carrot and orange come under -

(a) energy giving foods

(b) body building foods

(c) protective or regulatory foods

(d) Normal foods

Answer: (c)

8. Which of the following tests is conducted to measure cardiovascular fitness

(a) Back scratch test

(b) Rockport one mile test

(c) Harvard step Test

(d) Both (b) & (c)

Answer: (c)

9. If odd numbers of teams are participating in a Round robin tournament then the formula for calculating number of rounds is -

(a) N-1

(b) N(N-1),

(C) N

(d) N+1

Answer: (c)

10. Which test is to be conducted to measure agility ?

(a) Standing board jump

(b) 4x 10 shuttle run

(c) Partial curl up

(d) Push-ups

Answer: (b)

11. Mechanical analysis of Javelin thrown by Neeraj Chopra will be done under -

(a) Biology

(b) Biomechanics

(c) Physiology

(d) Anatomy

Answer: (b)

12. Which Netwton's law of motion is depicted through the picture?

(a) Newton's 3rd law

(b) Newton’s 2nd law

(c) Newton’s 1st law

(d) Newton's 1st & 2nd law

Note : The following question is for visually Impaired Students only, in Lieu of Q. No. 12.:

Kicking off a stationary ball is an example of -

(a) Law or Action and Reaction

(b) Law of Acceleration

(c) Law or lnertia

(d) Both (a) & (b)

13. IPL cricket tournament is an example of -

(a) Knockout Tournament

(b) League Tournament

(c) combination Tournament

(d) Single League Tournament

14. Balanced diet is related to —

(a) Consuming right amount of vitamins

(b) consuming correct ratio of carbohydrates and fats

(c) consuming all the nutrients in right amount

(d) consuming excess of protein and minerals

15. Which postural deformity is shown in the iIlustration?

(a) Bow leg

(b) Knock Knee

(c) Flat Foot

(d) Round Foot

Note : The following question is for Visually Impaired Students only, in Lieu of Q. No. 15 only:

Kyphosis is a deformity found in

(a) shoulders

(b) Lumber region

(c) Thoracic region

(d) Hips

16. ______ refers to inability to digest a particular kind of food.

(a) Food Myths

(b) Food Intolerance

(c) Food Tolerance

(d) healthy Food

17. In a knockout tournament, if byes are in odd numbers then number of byes in lower half is calculated by -

(a) NB + 1/2

(b) NB - 1/2

(c) NB/2

(d) NB - 1

18. which vitamins were consumed the most during Covid?

(a) vitamin C and D

(b) vitamin B and C

(c) vitannin A and B

(d) vitamin B and D

19. Flexion is _________ movement, that decreases the angle at the moving joint.

(a) Turning

(b) Straightening

(c) Twiffting

(d) Bending

20. which Newton's law of motion is depicted through this picture?

(a) Newton's 1st law of motion

(b) Newton's 2nd law of motion

(c) Newton's 3rd law of motion

Note : The following question is for Visually Impaired Students only, in Lieu of Q. No. 20:

Newton's 3rd law of motion is known as —

(a) Law of Action and reaction

(b) Law of Inertia

(c) Law of Acceleration

(d) Law of Gravity

21. Rockpost test is used to measure —

(a) V0 3 Max.

(b) V0 4 Max.

(c) V0 5 Max.

(d) V0 2 Max.

22. ________ helps in smooth elimination or stool or faeces.

(a) Carbohydrates

(b) Roughage

(c) Minerals

(d) Vitamins

23. “Sway Back” is also known as -

(a) Lordosis

(b) Kyphosis

(c) Scoliosis

(d) Round Shoulder

24. Following are the constraints for women which restrict their participation in sports, except -

(a) Psychological constraints

(b) Social constraints

(c) Eating habits

(d) Economical constraints























Note: The following question is for visually Impaired Students only, in Lieu of Q. No. 54:

Upper body flexibility or senior citizen is determined by —

(a) Sit and reach test

(b) Chair sit and reach test

(c) Back scratch test

(d) Arm curl test

55. Archana a P.E. Teacher or ABC School sent invitations to 26 teams to play Kho-Kho under Khelo India programme. All teams accepted the invitation. Now, help Archana and suggest her which type of tournament she should organise to make the competition successful.

(a) Knockout tournament

(b) League tournament

(c) Round robin tournament

(d) Berger tournament

56. Mirabai Chanu is from a very simple family but she always used to dream big. Though she knew that her family would not be able to afford her nutrition still she continued to pursue her dreams. And finally the day came when she won the silver medal in weight-lifting in Tokyo Olympics.

The women who got two medals in Olympics in —

(a) P.V. Sindhu

(b) Lolvina Borgohain

(c) Sakshi Malik

(d) Meerabai Chanu

57. Physical education teacher of XYZ school explained how Newton’s law of motion are used in sports. She explained while dribbling in Basket-ball. How the Laws can be helpful.

which law of motion is shown in picture:

(a) Law of Inertia

(b) Law of Acceleration

(c) Law of Action and reaction

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Note : This question is for Visually Impaired student only, in Lieu of Q. No. 57:

Application of Newtons laws at motion is very useful in sports. In this context, Acceleration is related to -

(a) Newton's first law of motion

(b) Newton's third law of motion

(c) Newton's second law of motion

(d) Both (a) and (b)

58. Mamta was practicing the skill of Judo. During the training, her coach told her about different skills of Judo and advised her to practice the kick regularly.

which movement is shown in the picture?

(a) Flexion

(b) Extension

(c) Abduction

(d) Adduction

Note : The following question is for Visually Impaired student only, in Lieu of Q. No. 58:

Which movement occurs during Arm- Curl test?

(a) Extension and Adduction

(b) Extension and Abduction

(c) Flexion and Extension

(d) Abduction and Adduction

59. During the morning assembly in the school, Anu fell unconscious. she was taken to nearby doctor. The doctor declared her malnourished and advised her to take balanced diet everyday.

Balance diet consists-

(a) Macro Nutrients

(b) Micro Nutrients

(c) Nutritive and Non-Nutritive components

(d) Nutritive component

60. In general sports biomechanics is a quantitative based study and analysis of professional athletes and sports actvities. It explains how and why the human body moves in the way that is does.

Following are the importance of biomechanics, except -

(a) Improvement in training

(b) Improvement in equipment

(c) Improvement in performance

(d) Improvement in aesthetic

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF)