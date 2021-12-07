CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Average Paper - Check Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Updates!

Check paper analysis, review & all the latest updates about today’s Term 1 CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam 2021-22. Question paper PDF and answer key are also available here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term 1 CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam 2021-22. Detailed analysis, reviews & updates about today's CBSE 12th Physical Education 2021-22 board exam are available here along with the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 question paper. A team from Jagran Josh has collected the question paper and reviews of students who took this exam today. Students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the question paper was average.

CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

- Total sections in the question paper 3 (Section A, Section B, Section C)

- Section A: 24 Questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)



- Section B: 24 Questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)

- Section C: 12 Questions (To Be Attempted 10 Questions)

There is no negative marking and this paper carries 35 marks. This paper needed to be attempted in 1 hour 30 minutes.

CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Review

Here are important points from the feedback of students who attempted CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 on 7th December

- The difficulty level of the question paper: Average

- All the question were framed from Term 1 CBSE Syllabus of Class 12 Physical Education

- Paper pattern was similar to that of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22

More review about today’s CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) will be available here shortly.