Check the syllabus of Physical Education for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 board exam 2021-22. MCQ based paper will be framed in term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22 and this syllabus is important for preparation. Link to download this syllabus is given at the end of this article.

CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Unit 1:

Planning in Sports

Meaning & Objectives Of Planning

Various Committees & its Responsibilities (pre; during & post)

Tournament – Knock-Out, League Or Round Robin & Combination

Procedure To Draw Fixtures –

Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) &

League (Staircase & Cyclic)

Unit 2:

Sports & Nutrition

Balanced Diet & Nutrition:

Macro & Micro Nutrients

Nutritive & Non-Nutritive

Components Of Diet

Eating For Weight

Control – A Healthy

Weight, The Pitfalls of Dieting, Food Intolerance & Food Myths

Unit 5:

Children & Women in Sports Motor development & factors affecting it

Exercise Guidelines at different stages of growth &

Development

Common Postural

Deformities - Knock Knee;

Flat Foot; Round Shoulders;

Lordosis, Kyphosis, Bow

Legs and Scoliosis and their

corrective measures

Sports participation of women in India

Unit 6:

6 Test & Measurement in Sports o Motor Fitness Test – 50 M Standing Start, 600 M Run/Walk, Sit & Reach,

Partial Curl Up, Push Ups (Boys), Modified Push Ups (Girls), Standing Broad Jump, Agility – 4x10 M Shuttle Run

o Measurement of Cardio Vascular Fitness – Harvard Step Test/Rockport

Test - Duration of the Exercise in Seconds x 100 5.5 x Pulse count of 1-1.5 Min after Exercise

o Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test

Unit 8:

Biomechanics & Sports

● Meaning and Importance of Biomechanics in Sports

● Types of movements (Flexion, Extension, Abduction & Adduction)

● Newton’s Law of Motion & its application in sports

TERM I – PRACTICAL

Project File

(About one sport/game of

choice ) 05 Mark

Demonstration of Fitness

Activity 05 Marks

Viva Voce (From Project File;

Fitness) 05 Marks

Download CBSE 12th Physical Education (Term 1) Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22