CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download Now

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2 for Term 1 Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Max Marks:35 Time:1hr 30min

General instructions:

1. There are three sections in the Question paper namely Section A, Section B and Section C.

2. Section A consists of 24 questions amongst which 20 questions have to be attempted.

3. Section B consists of 24 questions amongst which 20 questions have to be attempted.

4. Section C consists of 12 questions amongst which 10 questions have to be attempted.

SECTION A (KNOWLEDGE AND UNDERSTANDING)

Q1. What is the other name for Vitamin B2?

a) Niacin

b) Thiamin

c) Folic Acid

d) Riboflavin

Q2. . What is the formula to divide an odd number of teams in the upper half for a knockout fixture?

a) N+1/2

b) N-1/2

c) N(N-1)/2

d) N(N+1)/2

Q3. Which test is developed to test fitness in senior citizens?

a) Harvard step

b) Rikli and Jones

c) AAHPER

d) Rockpor

Question 4:

Which action is shown in the illustration?

a) Flexion

b) Extension

c) Adduction

d) Abduction

Q5. . Gliding movement occurs at which joint?

a) Knee

b) Hip

c) Wrist

d) Elbow

Q6. Consolation tournaments are a part of which type of fixture?

a) Knockout

b) league

c) combination

d) none of these

Q7. Which amongst these is not a macro mineral?

a) Calcium

b) Potassium

c) Phosphorus

d) Iodine

Q8. Who discovered Vitamin A?

a) Dr. Mc Collum

b) Dr. Coubertin

c) Dr. J.B.Nash

d) Dr. Harvard

Q9. Formula for determining the number of bye in the lower half of a knockout fixture when number of

byes are odd?

a) nb+1/2

b) nb-1/2

c) nb /2

d) nb+1

Q10. What is the name of the postural deformity caused due to increase in the curve at the lumbar

region?

a) Knock knees

b) Bow legs

c) Kyphosis

d) Lordosis

Q11. Which test is used to test the functional ability amongst senior citizens?

a) Rockport one mile test

b) Harvard step test

c) Rikli and Jones test

d) Fitness Index score

Q12. What is the test duration for the Arm curl test?

a) 1min

b) 2 min

c) 30sec

d) Number of repetitions

Q13. Which postural deformity has Convexities right or left?

a) Flat foot

b) Knock knees

c) Kyphosis

d) Scoliosis

Q14. Which motor skill is involved in Smashing volleyball?

a) Gross motor skills

b) Fine motor skills

c) Cross motor skills

d) Open skills

Q15. Who gave Laws of motion?

a) Galileo

b) Pascal

c) Newton

d) Darwin

Q16. Harvard step is performed to check which kind of fitness?

a) Cardiovascular

b) Explosive strength

c) Muscular strength

d) Reaction ability

Q17. Which fixture is also known as ‘Berger system ‘?

a) Knockout fixture

b) Round robin fixture

c) Combination fixture

d) Challenge tournament

Q18. . Which of the following is not a spinal curvature deformity?

a) Kyphosis

b) Scoliosis

c) Lordosis

d) Flatfoot

Q19. What according to you is the main cause for night blindness?

a) Deficiency of Vit. E

b) Deficiency of Vit. C

c) Deficiency of Vit. A

d) Deficiency of Vit. D

Q20. Which law amongst the given ones is known as the First law of motion?

a) Law of inertia

b) Law of reaction

c) Law of momentum

d) Law of acceleration

Q21.What is the Ratio of carbon,hydrogen and oxygen in carbohydrates?

a) 1:2:1

b) 2:2:1

c) 2:1:1

d) 1:2:2

For the rest of the questions and their answers, download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) and its marking scheme.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF