CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Moderately Difficult - Check Paper Analysis, Download PDF, Answer key & Updates

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22 was conducted today by the board. Check paper analysis, answer key download PDF & latest CBSE updates.

Term 1 CBSE Maths board exam 2021-22 for Class 12 was conducted by the board today (6 December). Check CBSE 12th Maths paper analysis & review. A team from Jagran Josh has talked to several students who took this exam today. They told us that the difficulty level of the exam was high. They further added that the paper was based on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus only and the exam pattern was similar to the latest sample paper issued by CBSE. One can also download today's CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22 question paper (PDF) from the link given below.

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Exam Pattern

Total 3 sections are there in the question paper. More detail about each section is as follow

- Section - A (20 MCQs): To be attempted any 16

- Section - B (20 MCQs): To be attempted any 16

- Section - C (10 MCQs): To be attempted any 8

All the questions carry equal marks and there was no negative marking.

Feedback of Students: CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

Here are main points from the feedback of students about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22

- The difficult level of the exam: Moderately difficult

- All questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus

- Questions based on NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar were also present

- Exam pattern was similar to the latest Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper

1st Page of CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):