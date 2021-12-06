CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE Maths (Class XIIth) Board exam 202-22 ia available here along with PDF of question paper.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 is live now. PDF of CBSE 12th Maths Term 1 board exam 2021-22 question paper is also available here. The students who appeared for CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 pointed out that the difficulty level of the CBSE 12th Maths question paper was difficult.

Disclaimer: This CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2021-22 is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2021-22 will be published by the board after the declaration of CBSE result.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Maths (Term 1) 12th Board Exam 2021-22

1. Differential of log [log(log x5 )] w.r.t. x is

Answer: (a)

2. The number of all possible matrices of order 2 x 3 with each entry 1 or 2 is

(a) 16

(b) 6

(c) 64

(d) 24

Answer: (c)

3. A function f : R → R is defined as f(x) = x3 + 1. Then the function has

(a) no minimum value

(b) no maximum value

(c) both maximum and minimum value

(d) neither maximum value nor minimum value

Answer: (d)

4. If siny=xcos(a+y), then dx/dy is

Answer: (a)

5. The points on the curve x2/9 + y2/25 = 1, where tangent is parallel to x-axis are

(a) (±5, 0)

(b) (0, ±5)

(c) (0, ±3)

(d) (±3, 0)

Answer: (b) (0, ±5).

6. Three points P(2x, x + 3), Q(0, x) and R(x + 3, x + 6) are collinear, then x is equal to

(a) 0

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 1

Answer (d): 1

Answer 7: (a)

Answer 8: (c)

Answer 9: (b)

Answer 10: (c)

Answer 11: (b)

Answer 12: (d)

Answer 13: (a)

Answer 14: (d)

Answer 15: (b)

Answer 16: (d)

Answer 17: (c)

Answer 18: (a)

Answer 19: (a)

Answer 20: (b)

Answer 21: (c)

Answer 22: (b)

Answer 23: (d)

Answer 24: (b)

Answer 25: (c)

Answer 26: (a)

Answer 27: (d)

Answer 28: (c)

Answer 29: (d)

Answer 30: (c)

Answer 31: (c)

Answer 32: (a)

Answer 33: (b)

Answer 34: (b)

Answer 35: (a)

Answer 36: (d)

Answer 37: (b)

Answer 38: (d)

Answer 39: (a)

Answer 40: (a)

Answer 41: (c)

Answer 42: (d)

Answer 43: (a)

Answer 44: (d)

Answer 45: (b)

Answer 46: (b)

Answer 47: (c)

Answer 48: (a)

Answer 49: (d)

Answer 50: (b)