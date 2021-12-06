CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 is live now. PDF of CBSE 12th Maths Term 1 board exam 2021-22 question paper is also available here. The students who appeared for CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021-22 pointed out that the difficulty level of the CBSE 12th Maths question paper was difficult. One can learn analysis and reviews of CBSE 12th Maths Term 1 board exam 2021-22 from the link given below.
Disclaimer: This CBSE 12th Maths answer key 2021-22 is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key 2021-22 will be published by the board after the declaration of CBSE result.
CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Maths (Term 1) 12th Board Exam 2021-22
1. Differential of log [log(log x5 )] w.r.t. x is
Answer: (a)
2. The number of all possible matrices of order 2 x 3 with each entry 1 or 2 is
(a) 16
(b) 6
(c) 64
(d) 24
Answer: (c)
3. A function f : R → R is defined as f(x) = x3 + 1. Then the function has
(a) no minimum value
(b) no maximum value
(c) both maximum and minimum value
(d) neither maximum value nor minimum value
Answer: (d)
4. If siny=xcos(a+y), then dx/dy is
Answer: (a)
5. The points on the curve x2/9 + y2/25 = 1, where tangent is parallel to x-axis are
(a) (±5, 0)
(b) (0, ±5)
(c) (0, ±3)
(d) (±3, 0)
Answer: (b) (0, ±5).
6. Three points P(2x, x + 3), Q(0, x) and R(x + 3, x + 6) are collinear, then x is equal to
(a) 0
(b) 2
(c) 3
(d) 1
Answer (d): 1
Answer 7: (a)
Answer 8: (c)
Answer 9: (b)
Answer 10: (c)
Answer 11: (b)
Answer 12: (d)
Answer 13: (a)
Answer 14: (d)
Answer 15: (b)
Answer 16: (d)
Answer 17: (c)
Answer 18: (a)
Answer 19: (a)
Answer 20: (b)
Answer 21: (c)
Answer 22: (b)
Answer 23: (d)
Answer 24: (b)
Answer 25: (c)
Answer 26: (a)
Answer 27: (d)
Answer 28: (c)
Answer 29: (d)
Answer 30: (c)
Answer 31: (c)
Answer 32: (a)
Answer 33: (b)
Answer 34: (b)
Answer 35: (a)
Answer 36: (d)
Answer 37: (b)
Answer 38: (d)
Answer 39: (a)
Answer 40: (a)
Answer 41: (c)
Answer 42: (d)
Answer 43: (a)
Answer 44: (d)
Answer 45: (b)
Answer 46: (b)
Answer 47: (c)
Answer 48: (a)
Answer 49: (d)
Answer 50: (b)