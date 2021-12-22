CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper PDF & Check CBSE Updates!

CBSE: Download question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22. CBSE has conducted Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 on 22 December. Many students have shared feedback about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22. One can access complete details from the link given below.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Snapshot From Paper

Questions From CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Paper:

1. Which Act of India made it mandatory to have creche in a work place?

(a) Plantation Labour Act of 1951

(b) Employees State Insurance Act

(c) Factories Act of 1948

(d) Mines Act of 1952

2. Shamu has stones in his kidney. You will give him a diet.

(a) Rich in Oxalates

(b) Rich in Proteins

(c) Low in Vitamins

(d) Low in Proteins

3. Match the following:

1. Channa Patna dolls A Maharashtra

2. Coconut craft B. Odisha

3. Warli Art C. Karnataka

3. Shola craft D. Kerala

Choose the correct option:

1 - 2 - 3 - 4

(a) C - D - A - B

(b) D - C - B- A

(c) A - B - D - C

(d) B - A - C - D

4. Which nutrient would you include in the meals of children to prevent goitre ?

(a) Vitamin C

(b) Iodine

(c) Iron

(d) Calcium

5. Which one of the following is NOT a cause of Hidden Hunger ? Lack of__

(a) Protein

(b) Iron

(c) Zinc

(d) Iodine

6. To combat nutritional deficiency, which is NOT a food based strategy?

(a) School Nutrition Garden under Poshan Abhiyan

(b) Promoting Breast feeding in Anganwadis.

(c) Giving Zinc and Folic acid tablets to adolescent girls.

(d) Adding additional nutrients to food.



7. Which of the following are NOT high risk foods?

i. Fish

ii. Pulses

iii. Prawns

iv. Powdered Milk

(a) i and ii

(b) ii and iii

(c) iii and iv

(d) ii and iv

8. To avoid Salmonella infection, the cook should NOT adopt which of the following practice ? (a) chop meats on a separate chopping board.

(b) use pasteurized milk.

(c) store cooked food between 5 °C to 60 °C.

(d) keep cooked food covered.

9. Which of these is NOT an invisible Biological Hazard ?

(a) Bacteria

(b) Yeast

(c) Molds

(d) Weevils

10. In context to development, why does your ten month old niece starts crying when she sees strangers ?

(a) She is deeply attached to her mother.

(b) She is able to recognize familiar faces.

(c) She is afraid of being away from her mother.

(d) She does not like strangers.

11. Fourteen year old Rahul and his friends were found guilty in a bank robbery. Which kind of home will they be kept in custodial care ?

(a) Jail

(b) Observation homes

(c) Special home

(d) Juvenile/Children's home

12. Your sister is very tall but her weight is not adequate to her height. Her condition is known as (a) Stunting

(b) Wasting

(c) Underweight

(d) Cretinism

13. Which aspect is NOT related to Ergonomics at work place?

(a) Design of work centre.

(b) Correct temperature and light of office

(c) Comfortable handle of appliance.

(d) Cost of transportation

14. Food spoilage can be prevented by adopting which of the following methods ?

(a) Removing salt from food.

(b) Adding moisture in food.

(c) Making oxygen available in food.

(d) Removing moisture from food.

15. Who developed the process of pasteurization ?

(a) Nicolas Appert

(b) Nicolas Pasteur

(c) Appert Pasteur

(d) Louis Pasteur

For the rest of the questions, download the PDF from the link given below