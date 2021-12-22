CBSE 12th Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

Check the paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Reviews, answer key & other CBSE updates are also available here.

Check paper analysis & reviews of CBSE 12th Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). CBSE conducted the Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) on 22 December 2021. The board has successfully conducted the board exams of all major subjects of 10th & 12th. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 along with reviews & feedback. Students who appeared for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 told us that the difficulty level of the exam was average. One can download the question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22. from the following link

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

There are three sections in the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science question paper. More details about each section are given below

- Section A: 25 Multiple Choice Questions - 20 Question Needed To Be Attempted

- Section B: 24 Multiple Choice Question - 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

- Section C: 6 Case Study Based MCQs - 5 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

For more details, one can download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

- Difficulty level of Term 1 CBSE class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22: Average

- All question were based on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2021-22

- Most of the question were based on the NCERT Books of Class 12

- Exam pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 was similar to the sample paper issued by CBSE