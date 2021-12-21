CBSE 12th Home Science (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Important MCQs, Syllabus & More

CBSE 12th Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 22nd December. Check sample paper, syllabus, important MCQs & other important resources for preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Home Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 22nd December. Check sample paper, syllabus, important MCQs & other important resources for preparation of Term 1 CBSE Home Science board exam 2021-22. Students can also check other important resources for preparation for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021-22 from the School section of Jagran Josh.

CBSE 12th Home Science (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Important MCQs

Question: Which is not amongst the four pillars of Ergonomics?

(a) Biometrics

(b) Anthropometry

(c) Physiology

(d) Industrial psychology

Question: Rahul ate a sandwich which appeared good and smelled pleasant. Within a few hours he complained of severe stomachache, nausea and vomiting. This could be attributed to. (a) Food adulteration

(b) Food intoxication

(c) Food infestation

(d) Food contamination

Question: Nitya owns a garment company and took risky decisions in her work every day. Nitya is an/ a ------

(a) Entrepreneur

(b) Wage employed person

(c) Labourer

(d) Unskilled worker

Question: In India, health care is provided at three levels. Which of the following is not correctly matched?

(a) Primary level- PHC

(b) Secondary level- CHC

(c) Tertiary level- CHC

(d) Tertiary level-AIIMS

Question: While assessing nutritional status of a patient, which factor is not considered by the clinical nutritionist?

(a) Anthropometric measurements

(b) Detailed information on diet and medication histories

(c) Relating the information on laboratory and physical measurements

(d) Diet survey

Question: Which is the key sector of ICDS to provide preschool education in remote areas?

(a) Anganwadis

(b) Training institutes

(c) Crèche

(d) Day care centres

Question: Codex India is located at. Ministry of food processing Industries

(b) Department of Agriculture and Cooperation

(c) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

(d) Directorate General of Health

Question: Bacteria multiply quickly in the Food temperature Danger zone. What is the temperature range of this?

(a) 2 ͦ C-30 ͦ C

(b) 5 ͦ C-60 ͦ C

(c) 4 ͦ C-50 ͦ C

(d) 6 ͦ C-70 ͦ C

Question: “Young children have different ways of understanding the world and they need a supportive environment”. Name the psychologist who gave this theory.

(a) Piaget

(b) Maria Montessori

(c) Vygotsky

(d) Sigmund Freud

Question: The Factories Act 1948 makes sure that there is facility of ________ on the work premises.

(a) Canteen

(b) Shade

(c) Creche

(d) First aid

Question: The set of methods and techniques used to transform raw ingredients into semi- finished and finished products is(a) Food science

(b) Food Manufacturing

(c) Food Processing

(d) Food Technology

Question: Which of the following is not the function of HACCP?

(a) Preventive approach to ensure food safety

(b) Enables only producers to utilise resources efficiently

(c) Assures consistently good quality products

(d) Detect hazards at any stage of processing or manufacturing of food

Question: After surgery of stomach your grandfather is unconscious, which mode of feeding would be preferred for him and why?

(a) Oral feeding and easy to chew

(b) Tube feeding and easy to digest

(c) Intravenous feeding and to get nourishment

(d) Nasogastric feeding and nutrition

Question: In which year the first SOS village was set up in India and who were the beneficiaries?

(a) 1954 and disabled children

(b) 1964 and abandoned children

(c) 1965 and special need children

(d) 1963 and juvenile delinquents

Question: Sun drying is the oldest method of food preservation.

Which principle of food preservation is involved in it?

(a) Lowering of temperature

(b) Reduction of pH

(c) Removal of water

(d) Controlling the availability of oxygen

Question: Which of the following is not a feature of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)?

(a) Minimize false labeling

(b) Consumer protection

(c) Eliminate contamination

(d) Mislead consumer

Question: She is the chairperson and managing director of Biocon India Lt(d) She started her career as a trainee brewer in Carlson and United Beverages. In 2005, she was honoured with Padma Bhushan. Identify the personality.

(a) Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

(b) Ms. Kusum Mazumdar shaw

(c) Ms Kiran Mazumdar shah

(d) Ms Kalyani Mazumdar shaw

Question: Your sister has completed her diploma in clinical nutrition and dietetics. Choose from the following options which are available to her to start her career?

(a) School counsellor

(b) Research and development and Nutraceuticals

(c) ECCE

(d) In Agriculture Industry

Question: Which of the following act as biological catalysts to accelerate chemical reactions in food?

(a) Pesticides

(b) Exposure to light

(c) Enzymes

(d) Moisture

Question: Name the agency which set up guidelines for adoption to safeguard the Welfare and Rights of children.

(a) NARA

(b) CARA

(c) CAPA

(d) RACA

