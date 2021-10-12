MCQ based CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format.

MCQ based CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF): Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22

M.M. 35 TIME: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

There are a total of 55 questions.

1. All questions carry equal marks.

2. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

3. Section A has 25 multiple choice questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section B has 24 multiple choice questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

5. Section C has 6 MCQs based on a case study. Attempt any 5 questions.

SECTION A

(Attempt any 20 questions)

1. Which is not amongst the four pillars of Ergonomics?

a. Biometrics

b. Anthropometry

c. Physiology

d. Industrial psychology

2. Rahul ate a sandwich which appeared good and smelled pleasant. Within few hours he

complained of severe stomachache, nausea and vomiting. This could be attributed to

a. Food adulteration

b. Food intoxication

c. Food infestation

d. Food contamination

3. Nitya owns a garment company and took risky decisions in her work every day. Nitya is an/ a ------

a. Entrepreneur

b. Wage employed person

c. Labourer

d. Unskilled worker

4. In India, health care is provided at three levels. Which of the following is not correctly matched?

a. Primary level- PHC

b. Secondary level- CHC

c. Tertiary level- CHC

d. Tertiary level-AIIMS

5. While assessing nutritional status of a patient which factor is not considered by the clinical

nutritionist?

a. Anthropometric measurements

b. Detailed information on diet and medication histories

c. Relating the information on laboratory and physical measurements

d. Diet survey

6. Which is the key sector of ICDS to provide preschool education in remote areas?

a. Aganwadis

b. Training institutes

c. Crèche

d. Day care centres

7. Codex India is located ata. Ministry of food processing Industries

b. Department of Agriculture and Cooperation

c. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

d. Directorate General of Health

8. Bacteria multiply quickly in the Food temperature Danger zone. What is the temperature range of this?

a. 2 ͦ C-30 ͦ C

b. 5 ͦ C-60 ͦ C

c. 4 ͦ C-50 ͦ C

d. 6 ͦ C-70 ͦ C

9. “Young children have different ways of understanding the world and they need a supportive

environment”. Name the psychologist who gave this theory.

a. Piaget

b. Maria Montessori

c. Vygotsky

d. Sigmund Freud

10. The Factories Act 1948 makes sure that there is facility of ________ on the work premises.

a. Canteen

b. Shade

c. Creche

d. First aid

