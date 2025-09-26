School Holiday on 27th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 27th September, 2025: As September draws toward its end, the second half of the month continues to see a flurry of school holidays across India. 27 September 2025 (Saturday) is slated to be a non-working day in many states not only because it's a weekend, but due to persistent rainfall in South India and upcoming autumn breaks in northern regions. Students, parents, and teachers should keep an eye on official notices, as several districts may announce closures or adjustments to school schedules in view of weather or preparatory festival breaks.
States and Schools Affected on 27 September 2025
Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & Surrounding Areas)
Kerala continues to experience heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the region on 26 September due to the downpour. If heavy rainfall persists, some districts may extend restrictions and keep schools closed on 27 September as well.
Delhi and NCR
Delhi schools are preparing for their autumn break, which officially begins on 29 September 2025. While 27 September is a Saturday (a routine non-working day), some private schools may adjust their schedule and treat the weekend as part of the extended holiday period.
Other States
-
Eastern states (Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam): No official closures reported, though Durga Puja preparations may impact schools in select districts.
-
Hill states (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K): No official announcements, regular Saturday schedule expected.
-
Southern states beyond Kerala: Weather alerts remain, but no widespread closures are reported for this date.
State-Wise School Holiday Status on 27 September 2025
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Status
|
Reason / Notes
|
Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & nearby)
|
Possible closure if rain persists
|
Heavy rainfall and flood alerts may extend holidays beyond 26 Sept.
|
Delhi & NCR
|
Weekend + possible extended break in some schools
|
Autumn break officially begins 29 Sept; some schools may align earlier.
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan
|
Regular Saturday schedule
|
No closures reported for 27 Sept.
|
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha
|
Schools open (unless local circulars issued)
|
Some adjustments may occur due to festival preparations.
|
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K
|
Regular routine expected
|
No official holiday was declared.
|
Other Southern States (TN, Karnataka, AP, Telangana)
|
Open (with local alerts possible)
|
No holiday orders, but rain warnings in a few districts.
What Students and Parents Should Note
-
Families in Kerala should be abreast of IMD weather alerts and district collectors.
-
Since some schools may start their autumn break informally on September 27, students in Delhi should consult their school circulars.
-
Otherwise, unless there are local special orders, Saturday will usually proceed according to the usual timetable.
Although not all districts in Kerala will have school holidays on September 27, 2025, those that are hit by the rain and perhaps those in Delhi NCR schools getting ready for fall break will. It is anticipated that most other states would adhere to regular schedules. To prevent misunderstandings, parents and students are encouraged to confirm holiday specifics with their local government and schools.
