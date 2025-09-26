School Holiday on 27th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 27th September, 2025: As September draws toward its end, the second half of the month continues to see a flurry of school holidays across India. 27 September 2025 (Saturday) is slated to be a non-working day in many states not only because it's a weekend, but due to persistent rainfall in South India and upcoming autumn breaks in northern regions. Students, parents, and teachers should keep an eye on official notices, as several districts may announce closures or adjustments to school schedules in view of weather or preparatory festival breaks.

States and Schools Affected on 27 September 2025

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & Surrounding Areas)

Kerala continues to experience heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the region on 26 September due to the downpour. If heavy rainfall persists, some districts may extend restrictions and keep schools closed on 27 September as well.