IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 27th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 26, 2025, 17:53 IST

Check the article below to see the list of states and cities where, on September 27, 2025, schools will not be open due to rain and regional celebrations. Find out about regional observances and announcements of school holidays for Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

School Holiday 27th September, 2025: As September draws toward its end, the second half of the month continues to see a flurry of school holidays across India. 27 September 2025 (Saturday) is slated to be a non-working day in many states not only because it's a weekend, but due to persistent rainfall in South India and upcoming autumn breaks in northern regions. Students, parents, and teachers should keep an eye on official notices, as several districts may announce closures or adjustments to school schedules in view of weather or preparatory festival breaks.

States and Schools Affected on 27 September 2025

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & Surrounding Areas)

Kerala continues to experience heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the region on 26 September due to the downpour. If heavy rainfall persists, some districts may extend restrictions and keep schools closed on 27 September as well.

Delhi and NCR

Delhi schools are preparing for their autumn break, which officially begins on 29 September 2025. While 27 September is a Saturday (a routine non-working day), some private schools may adjust their schedule and treat the weekend as part of the extended holiday period.

Other States

  • Eastern states (Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam): No official closures reported, though Durga Puja preparations may impact schools in select districts.

  • Hill states (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K): No official announcements, regular Saturday schedule expected.

  • Southern states beyond Kerala: Weather alerts remain, but no widespread closures are reported for this date.

State-Wise School Holiday Status on 27 September 2025

State / Region

Holiday Status

Reason / Notes

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & nearby)

Possible closure if rain persists

Heavy rainfall and flood alerts may extend holidays beyond 26 Sept.

Delhi & NCR

Weekend + possible extended break in some schools

Autumn break officially begins 29 Sept; some schools may align earlier.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan

Regular Saturday schedule

No closures reported for 27 Sept.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha

Schools open (unless local circulars issued)

Some adjustments may occur due to festival preparations.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K

Regular routine expected

No official holiday was declared.

Other Southern States (TN, Karnataka, AP, Telangana)

Open (with local alerts possible)

No holiday orders, but rain warnings in a few districts.

What Students and Parents Should Note

  • Families in Kerala should be abreast of IMD weather alerts and district collectors.

  • Since some schools may start their autumn break informally on September 27, students in Delhi should consult their school circulars.

  • Otherwise, unless there are local special orders, Saturday will usually proceed according to the usual timetable.

Although not all districts in Kerala will have school holidays on September 27, 2025, those that are hit by the rain and perhaps those in Delhi NCR schools getting ready for fall break will. It is anticipated that most other states would adhere to regular schedules. To prevent misunderstandings, parents and students are encouraged to confirm holiday specifics with their local government and schools.

Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News