Top 10 Highest Bridges in the World 2025: Check Deck Height, Name and location

Some of the tallest bridges in the world dominate gigantic river gorges and ravines, bearing a testament to unprecedented feats in structural engineering. These incredible bridges, ranked by deck height (vertical distance from the bridge deck to the surface below), are not just necessities for connectivity but also human innovation and ambitions.

The majority of the top ten highest bridges can be found in China, an indication of the nation's accelerated infrastructure expansion. Below are the recent rankings for 2025.

Top 10 Highest Bridges in the World (2025)