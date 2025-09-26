Top 10 Highest Bridges in the World 2025: Check Deck Height, Name and location

Some of the tallest bridges in the world dominate gigantic river gorges and ravines, bearing a testament to unprecedented feats in structural engineering. These incredible bridges, ranked by deck height (vertical distance from the bridge deck to the surface below), are not just necessities for connectivity but also human innovation and ambitions.
The majority of the top ten highest bridges can be found in China, an indication of the nation's accelerated infrastructure expansion. Below are the recent rankings for 2025.
Top 10 Highest Bridges in the World (2025)
|
Rank
|
Bridge Name
|
Deck Height (meters)
|
Deck Height (feet)
|
Location (Country)
|
1
|
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
|
625
|
2,051
|
Zhenfeng, Guizhou, China
|
2
|
Duge (Beipanjiang) Bridge
|
565
|
1,854
|
Dugexiang, Guizhou, China
|
3
|
Tianmen Bridge
|
560
|
1,837
|
Qinggangling, Guizhou, China
|
4
|
Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge
|
520
|
1,706
|
Fengqing, Yunnan, China
|
5
|
Siduhe (Sidu River) Bridge
|
496
|
1,627
|
Yesanguanzhen, Hubei, China
|
6
|
Lugu Lake Bridge
|
493
|
1,617
|
Changbaixiang, Sichuan, China
|
7
|
Puli Bridge
|
485
|
1,591
|
Pulixiang, Yunnan, China
|
8
|
Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge
|
485
|
1,591
|
Hemenkou, Sichuan, China
|
9
|
Yalong Liangshan Bridge
|
480
|
1,575
|
Xichang, Sichuan, China
|
10
|
Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei
|
475
|
1,558
|
Shedexiang, Yunnan, China
Bridge Details and Locations
-
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge (China): The current world's highest, finished in 2025, rises 625 meters above the canyon bed.
-
Duge Bridge (China): Also be called Beipanjiang Bridge, crosses the Beipan River with deck height of 565 meters, finished in 2016.
-
Tianmen Bridge (China): In Guizhou Province, with a remarkable deck height of 560 meters.
-
Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge (China): Long main span, deck height 520 meters, opens in 2028.
-
Siduhe Bridge (China): Guinness record holder, deck height 496 meters, built 2009, Hubei Province.
-
Lugu Lake Bridge (China): Built 2026, stands 493 meters high, Sichuan.
-
Puli Bridge (China): Deck height 485 meters, built 2015, Yunnan.
-
Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge (China): Deck height 485 meters, Sichuan, opens in 2028.
-
Yalong Liangshan Bridge (China): 480 meters over Yalong River, finished 2026, Sichuan.
-
Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei (China): 475 meters high, Yunnan, to open in 2028.
The tallest bridges in the world are feats of contemporary technology, largely huddled in China's hilly provinces, where extensive gorges require these over-towering ones. These bridges not only conquer geographic barriers, creating economic growth and regional integration, but also serve as symbols of technological innovation and innovative design.
With the advancement of construction methods and materials, the likelihood of even more towering bridges in the years ahead is also high, further extending the limits of what can be achieved in civil engineering.
