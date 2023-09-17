Top 10 Countries With Most Number of Airports

Have you ever pondered which nation boasts the highest number of airports? Undoubtedly, air travel stands as a pivotal facet of contemporary international transportation. It facilitates the mobilization of both individuals and commodities into and out of a nation, thereby unlocking avenues for economic advancement, notably in the realm of commerce.

The United States of America has the distinction of possessing the highest number of airports.

10 Countries With Most Number Of Airports

Arguably, alongside the internet, air travel ranks as a principal catalyst behind the process of globalization. Inexpensive and easily accessible air transport has transformed the world into a closely-knit global community, fostering expansion, exploration, assimilation, and advancement across various domains. Consequently, airports assume a paramount role in fostering a nation's economic prosperity.

Here is the list of 10 countries with the most number of Airports:

Rank Country Number Of Airports 1 United States 13,513 2 Brazil 4,093 3 Mexico 1,714 4 Canada 1,467 5 Russia 1,218 6 Argentina 916 7 Bolivia 855 8 Colombia 836 9 Paraguay 799 10 Indonesia 673

Countries With Most Number Of Airports

1. The United States

With a position among the top 10 most populous nations globally and consistently attracting the highest number of visitors as of 2015, the United States commands the distinction of having the largest number of airports worldwide. At a staggering count of 14,712 airports, the U.S. annually welcomes millions of travellers through its expansive network of aviation hubs. This prominence can be attributed to the perception of America as the world's wealthiest and most influential nation, magnetizing individuals in pursuit of its prosperity. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, renowned as the largest and busiest in the United States, not only excels in passenger service but also takeoffs and landings, consistently serving over 89 million passengers each year since 2005.

2. Brazil

Encompassing much of South America's tourism allure, Brazil emerges as a front-runner in this realm. Evident through its impressive inventory of 4,093 airports, Brazil ranks as the second-largest country globally in terms of airport infrastructure. Bolstered by its vibrant culture and the allure of a tropical escape, Brazil entices a multitude of travellers. The Guarulhos International Airport claims the top spot for passenger traffic within Brazil, having accommodated nearly 40 million passengers in 2014.

3. Mexico

Mexico secures the fourth position with a commendable tally of 1,714 airports. It's noteworthy that a substantial portion of Mexico's airports are categorized as small to medium-sized facilities. The Benito Juárez International Airport, the country's busiest, hosted over 38 million passengers in 2015.

4. Canada

Canada's rich tapestry of tourist attractions, including iconic landmarks such as Niagara Falls, the CN Tower, Grouse Mountain, and Banff National Park, contributes to its appeal. The country's aviation landscape is complemented by prominent airline companies like Air Canada, Air Transat, Canadian North, Canada Jetlines, and Air Canada Express.

5. Russia

Russia claims the third position globally for the highest number of airports. As one of the world's largest nations, Russia's aviation community thrives, owing to its historical significance as a hub for plane manufacturers and testing during World War II. The Moscow Domodedovo Airport stands as Russia's largest international gateway, named after the town of Domodedovo.

6. Argentina

Argentina boasts 916 airports within its borders. The Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Buenos Aires is the nation's busiest airport. Leading airline companies in Argentina include Aerolineas Argentinas, Andes Lineas Aereas, and Flybondi. While these carriers enjoy popularity domestically, global giants like Singapore Airlines Limited, Delta Air Lines, Inc., and American Airlines Group Inc. hold global acclaim.

7. Bolivia

Bolivia lays claim to 855 airports, with the Viru Viru International Airport being the busiest. Notable Bolivian airline companies include Aeroeste, Línea Aerea Amaszonas, and EcoJet.

8. Colombia

Colombia's allure as a tourist destination, enriched by its diverse culture and modern infrastructure, is mirrored in its substantial airport network of nearly 836 airports. Key players in Colombia's aviation sector encompass Avianca, Viva Colombia, and LATAM Colombia.

9. Paraguay

Paraguay secures a place among the top 20 nations with the most airports globally, currently totalling close to 800. Prominent airline companies in Paraguay include LATAM Paraguay and Paranair.

10. Indonesia

Renowned for its captivating cuisine and distinctive culture, Indonesia stands as a popular global tourist destination, underpinned by its 673 airports. Leading the aviation landscape in Indonesia are prominent carriers such as Batik Air, Garuda, Wings Air, and Lion Air.

