Top 10 most powerful countries in the world: Countries that consistently make headlines, shape global economic patterns, and have strong defence and military are considered to be great powers but there's no definitive list of them.

However, the US News and World Report devised a way to rank the countries on the basis of their powers. In its latest report, it underscored the top 10 most powerful nations in the world. Take a look at them below.

1- United States

GDP: $21.4 trillion

Population: 328 million

Located in North America, the United States is considered to be the most powerful country in the world. It consists of 50 states, and its economic and military power is unmatched.

2- China

GDP: $14.3 trillion

Population: 1.40 billion

China is the most populous country in the world. It houses some of the world's oldest civilisations and has been ruled by Communist Party since 1949. The country is spread over five geographical time zones, having 14 borders-- second only to Russia.

3- Russia

GDP: $1.69 trillion

Population: 144 million

Russia is the largest country in the world. The transcontinental country spanning over eastern Europe and northern Asia shares its borders with sixteen countries, the most by a country in the world. It extends across eleven time zones.

4- Germany

GDP: $3.86 billion

Population: 83.1 million

The most populous nation in the European Union has one of the largest economies in the world. The country is home to scenic landscapes and over 2 millennia of history.

5- United Kingdom

GDP: $2.83 trillion

Population: 66.8 million

The United Kingdom is one of the most developed nations in the world. The island nation exerts huge international economic, political, scientific, and cultural influence.

List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

6- Japan

GDP: $5.06 trillion

Population: 126 million

Japan is one of the most literate and technically advanced nations in the world. The country which is made up of four main islands is ranked at number six on the list of most powerful nations in the world.

7- France

GDP: $2.72 trillion

Population: 67.2 million

France is one of the oldest countries in the world and is known for its cultural diversity. The country is home to fashion houses, classical art museums, and is one of the world’s top exporters of weapons.

8- South Korea

GDP: $1.65 trillion

Population: 51.7 million

South Korea is known for its economic development in a short period of time. The East Asian nation shares one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders with North Korea.

9- Saudi Arabia

GDP: $793 billion

Population: 34.3 million

The country in the Middle East is known both for its oil and has one of the largest sand deserts in the world. The country is ranked ninth on the list of the most powerful nations in the world.

10- United Arab Emirates

GDP: $421 billion

Population: 9.77 million

UAE is a federation of seven emirates on the southeast end of the Arabian Peninsula. The country in the Middle East is famous among tourists for two of its emirates-- Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Also Read | List of richest countries in the world 2022