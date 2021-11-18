China has surpassed the United States as the wealthiest nation in the world. McKinsey & Co, an institution that examines the national balance sheets of ten countries having over 60% of the global income underscored in its latest report.

A surge in the net worth was noted from $156 trillion in 2000 to $514 trillion in 2020. China accounted for almost one-third of the increase as its wealth escalated to $120 trillion from $7 million in 2000. The net worth of the United States has doubled over this period to $90 trillion.

In both, US and China, more than two-thirds of the wealth is held by 10% of the households and their share is continuously increasing. Around 68% of the global net worth is held by real estate, as computed by McKinsey & Co.

List of richest countries in the world 2021

Rank Country Net Worth 1. China $113 trillion 2. United States $50 trillion 3. Germany $14 trillion 4. France $14 trillion 5. United Kingdom $7 trillion 6. Canada $7 trillion 7. Australia $7 trillion 8. Japan $3 trillion 9. Mexico $3 trillion 10. Sweden -

*The above table indicates the increase in net worth during 2000-2020, while the Mexican data is from 2003-2020.

Top 10 richest countries in the world at a glance

1- China: China has multiple firsts. Being the most populous nation on the planet, China has now grabbed the top spot on the list of the richest nations in the world. Officially known as the People's Republic of China, China is situated in East Asia and is spread in five geographical time zones, having 14 borders-- second only to Russia.

2- United States: Located in North America, the United States ranks third in the world in terms of size and population. After China, it is the second richest country in the world.

3- Germany: Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, it is the second-most populous nation of Europe and the seventh-largest on the European continent. Germany ranks third when it comes to the third wealthiest nation in the world.

4- France: Another European nation, France, has managed to make its place in the top five on the list of the wealthiest nations in the world. The country is renowned for its wines and sophisticated cuisine. Its capital, Paris, is famous for its fashion houses, classical art museums and monuments.

5- United Kingdom: The United Kingdom, the island nation of Europe, consists of four countries-- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The European nation is ranked 5th on the list of the wealthiest nations in the world.

6- Canada: After the US, another North American country has grabbed a spot on the list of wealthiest nations in the world. It is the second-largest country in the world after Russia in terms of total area.

7- Australia: Officially the Commonwealth of Australia, it is the largest country in Oceania and the sixth-largest country in the world by area. It is the only Oceanian country on the list of richest countries in the world.

8- Japan: The island nation of East Asia is 8th on the list of wealthiest nations in the world. Japan is the eleventh most populous nation in the world and is among the urbanized nations in the world.

9- Mexico: The tenth most populous country in the world ranks 9th on the list of richest countries in the world. Officially the United Mexican States, Mexico is a country in North America.

10- Sweden: The Nordic nation is the largest country in Northern Europe, the third-largest country in the European Union and is the fifth largest country in Europe. It is the fourth European nation on the list of the richest countries in the world.

Also Read | List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

List of Top 10 Richest Cities in India 2021: Check GDP of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, & Chennai