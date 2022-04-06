Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Forbes World's Billionaires 2022: List of The Richest People Of The World

Check the list of the top 15 billionaires of the world. These 15 people are the richest in the world as per Forbes this year.
Created On: Apr 6, 2022 17:28 IST
Modified On: Apr 6, 2022 17:40 IST
World's Richest List 2022: Forbes List of Billionaires
World's Richest List 2022: Forbes List of Billionaires

Forbes has released the list of the top 200 richest people in the world recently with India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani making it to the 10th and 11th spots. 

The Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world, followed by Infrastructure giant Gautam Adani and his family. They have claimed the 11th spot on Forbes' annual world's billionaires list. Take a look at the top 15 richest people in the world below along with their net worth. 

Position Name & Net Worth
1 Elon Musk: Net Worth: $219 Billion
2 Jeff Bezos: Net Worth: $171 Billion
3 Bernard Arnault & family: Net Worth: $158 Billion
4 Bill Gates: Net Worth: $129 Billion

5

 Warren Buffett: Net Worth: $118 Billion

6

Larry Page: Net Worth:  $111 Billion
7 Sergey Brin: Net Worth: $107 Billion
8 Larry Ellison: Net Worth: $106 Billion
9 Steve Ballmer: Net Worth: $91.4 Billion
10 Mukesh Ambani: Net Worth: $90.7 Billion
11 Gautam Adani & family : Net Worth: $90 Billion
12 Michael Bloomberg: Net Worth: $82 Billion
13 Carlos Slim Helu & family: Net Worth: $81.2 Billion
14 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family: Net Worth: $74.8 Billion
15 Mark Zuckerberg: Net Worth: $67.3 Billion

As per Forbes, Russia and China have seen dramatic drops in the number of billionaires. There are 34 fewer billionaires than last year in Russia following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and 87 fewer Chinese billionaires following a government fall on Tech-companies.

