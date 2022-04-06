Forbes World's Billionaires 2022: List of The Richest People Of The World

Forbes has released the list of the top 200 richest people in the world recently with India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani making it to the 10th and 11th spots.

The Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world, followed by Infrastructure giant Gautam Adani and his family. They have claimed the 11th spot on Forbes' annual world's billionaires list. Take a look at the top 15 richest people in the world below along with their net worth.

As per Forbes, there are 2,668 of people on Forbes’ 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people which is 87 fewer than a year ago. They are worth a collective $12.7 trillion which is $400 billion less than in 2021.

Forbes this year found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago. Also, 236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year.

America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RtRHBjRtGU — Forbes (@Forbes) April 5, 2022

Take a look at the full #ForbesBillionaires list here https://t.co/UaPqnxXm4e — Forbes (@Forbes) April 5, 2022

Forbes List of Richest Persons Of The World:

Position Name & Net Worth 1 Elon Musk: Net Worth: $219 Billion 2 Jeff Bezos: Net Worth: $171 Billion 3 Bernard Arnault & family: Net Worth: $158 Billion 4 Bill Gates: Net Worth: $129 Billion 5 Warren Buffett: Net Worth: $118 Billion 6 Larry Page: Net Worth: $111 Billion 7 Sergey Brin: Net Worth: $107 Billion 8 Larry Ellison: Net Worth: $106 Billion 9 Steve Ballmer: Net Worth: $91.4 Billion 10 Mukesh Ambani: Net Worth: $90.7 Billion 11 Gautam Adani & family : Net Worth: $90 Billion 12 Michael Bloomberg: Net Worth: $82 Billion 13 Carlos Slim Helu & family: Net Worth: $81.2 Billion 14 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family: Net Worth: $74.8 Billion 15 Mark Zuckerberg: Net Worth: $67.3 Billion

As per Forbes, Russia and China have seen dramatic drops in the number of billionaires. There are 34 fewer billionaires than last year in Russia following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and 87 fewer Chinese billionaires following a government fall on Tech-companies.

READ|

Top 6 Disorders That Make You Fat- Know Why You May Have Gained Weight!