Top 6 Disorders That Make You Fat- Know Why You May Have Gained Weight!

Have you recently gained weight? This is the most common problem that the youth of today face. Humans of today report this issue most frequently. It may be due to their laid back lifestyle and their bad food habits of any person. This is what common people would tell you once you report weight gain issues. But do you know the real reason behind this body condition? Do you know sudden increases or decreases in weight can be due to another disease lurking inside your body? There are many disorders that escape the common eye just because their most common symptom is the gain of weight. Check what conditions can cause weight gain in humans below.

Disorders Causing Weight Gain:

Know why you may have become fat recently below. There may or may not be a medical condition. Knowing about it helps. So check here if one of the following may be the cause of your recent increase in weight.

Hypothyroidism:

It generally is reported in females. The thyroid is a small gland in the shape of a butterfly that generates the thyroxine hormone. The condition where the thyroid gland stops producing enough thyroxine is called hyperthyroidism. A decrease in hormones causes immediate weight gain in people affected by this condition.

Other symptoms include thinning of hair, drying of the skin, tiredness, constipation and a depressed state of mind. Those who suffer from hypothyroidism, face lower metabolism conditions which is why those suffering, gain weight.

Insomnia:

This is a condition when a person sleeps less than required. The people who tend to sleep for less than 6 hours gain more weight than others. Your body fat tends to burn the most when you sleep. In case you sleep less, you tend to burn less fat and gain weight thus. Insulin and Cortisol are the hormones that come into use when one sleeps less which causes weight gain. Also, people tend to eat more than the meal they have taken in case they are awake at night. So in case, you find your weight increasing, try to manage your sleep pattern.

Cushing's syndrome

This is a rare medical condition, that affects around 50,000 people every year. It is caused due to high levels of cortisol. Cortisol keeps your blood sugar under control or in a healthy range. The increased levels of this hormone can be due to stress-causing adrenal glands to produce more of it. This results in the gain of fat around the belly and neck area. Generally, the limbs of people become thinner and the face becomes fuller. There may also be purple stretch marks on the skin of such people due to Cushing's disease. Such cases should be immediately reported to a medical practitioner.

Oedema or Fluid Retention:

Many times your body becomes swollen which feels like weight gain. Such condiction is called oedema or fluid retention. In such cases, the body holds more water than required and the swelling is felt mostly in the hands and feet of the sufferer. Generally, diuretics are the common cure but the doctor must also be referred to in case there is some other underlying cause.

Metabolic Syndrome:

This is a combination of problems that cause an increase in the chances of heart disease, stroke or diabetes. The person's blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels increase which causes weight gain. The only symptom in such cases is an overall increase in the weight of a person. A change of diet or medicines is the course of treatment for this disorder.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome:

This is the most common issue faced by women of today. The women suffer from weight gain in such a condiction because the body becomes less sensitive to insulin hormone leaving no check on blood sugar. The other symptoms include acne and abnormal hair growth, It is caused due to cysts growing inside the ovaries.

The disorders listed above have the most common symptom of weight gain. This is why in case any person observes an abnormal increase in their body weight, they must consult a doctor immediately.