World Health Day 2022: 25 Inspirational Sayings to Encourage a Healthy Lifestyle

World Health Day 2022: It is observed on April 7 annually to focus on various health issues that affect people across the world.

The date also marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which was founded in 1948. WHO also highlights a current global health priority. The theme of World Health Day 2022 is "Our Planet, Our Health." Take a look at some inspirational sayings to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

READ| World Health Day 2022: Know Theme, Slogan, History, Significance, and Key Facts

World Health Day 2022: 25 Inspirational and Motivational Sayings to Encourage a Healthy Lifestyle

1. "To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” - William Londen

2. “The human body has been designed to resist an infinite number of changes and attacks brought about by its environment. The secret of good health lies in successful adjustment to changing stresses on the body.” - Harry J. Johnson

3. A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.” - Irish Proverb

4. “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live in.” - Jim Rohn

5. “The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison.” - Ann Wigmore

6. "A vigorous five-mile walk will do more good for an unhappy but otherwise healthy adult than all the medicine and psychology in the world.” - Paul Dudley White

7. “It is health that is the real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” – Mahatma Gandhi

8. “Every negative belief weakens the partnership between mind and body.” – Deepak Chopra

9. “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” – John Burroughs

10. “Lack of activity destroys the good condition of every human being, while movement and methodical physical exercise save it and preserve it.” – Plato

READ| World Health Day 2022: What is Celiac Disease, its symptoms, causes, and Treatment

11. "The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.” – Siddartha Guatama Buddha

12.“Prevention is better than cure.” – Desiderius Erasmus

13. “Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness." – Edward Smith – Stanley

14. "People who laugh actually live longer than those who don’t laugh. Few persons realize that health actually varies according to the amount of laughter.” – James J. Walsh

15. "If you have health, you probably will be happy, and if you have health and happiness, you have the wealth you need, even if it is not all you want.” – Elbert Hubbard

16. "The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.” – Thomas Edison

17. "Remain calm, because peace equals power.”- Joyce Meyer

18. “Health is not about the weight you lose. It’s about the life you gain.” - Unknown

19. “The body loves routine. Try to eat, sleep, and so on at the same times every day in order for the body to function at its optimum efficiency. The body loves consistency.” – Theresa Hearn Haynes

20. “Take a few minutes each and every day to ensure that your mind is nourished properly and positively. After all, a healthy mind leads to a happier view of life and with a happier view of life it is much easier to counter the negative impact other issues will have on us.” – Catherine Pulsifer

21. “Let’s build wellness rather than treat disease.” - Bruce Daggy

22. “Sleep is the most important ‘repair’ mechanism our body has, and getting enough of it will ensure you’re feeling fit and energized the next day.” – Jason Smith

23. “You can’t control everything in your life but, you can control what you put in your body.” – Unknown

24. “Eating fruits for breakfast is a healthy way of breaking the overnight fast as this is a gentle way of waking up your digestive system.” - Bogdan Ivanov

25. “By using techniques such as yoga, breathing, bioenergetics, physical exercises, meditation, and visualization, we can, in turn, influence our chakras, our health, and our lives.” – Anodea Judit

Also, Read