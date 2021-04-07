World Health Day Wishes 2021: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status, Poems, and more

World Health Day 2021: The day is celebrated under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO). It focuses on some important health issues including mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. The theme of World Health Day 2021 is "Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone."

World Health Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon." - Doug Larson

2. “Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” - Edward Stanley

3. “Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.”- Charles Simmons

4. "To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” - William Londen

5. "When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change." - Anette Funicello

6. "If I’d known I was going to live so long, I’d have taken better care of myself." - Leon Eldred

7. "Happiness is the highest form of health." - Dalai Lama

8. "He who has health has hope; and he who has hope has everything." - Arabian proverb

9. “It Is Health That Is Real Wealth and Not Pieces of Gold and Silver.” - Mahatma Gandhi

10. “Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.” - Buddha

11. “True Silence Is the Rest of the Mind, and Is to the Spirit What Sleep Is to the Body, Nourishment and Refreshment.” - William Penn

12. “True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.” - Charles Caleb Colton

13. “Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water.” - Maxime Lagace

14. Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it! - Naval Ravikant

15. “A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.” - Naval Ravikant

World Health Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Your body hears everything your mind says. Happy World Health Day!

2. To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom and keep our mind strong and clear. Happy World Health Day!

3. We never value our health until we lose it. Don’t let that happen and take care of your wellness. Happy World Health Day to you.

4. The world is a much better place to live when your health is in place. Wishing a very Happy World Health Day.

5. Be rich and be happy by attaining health. Happy World Health Day!

6. Health is the only wealth that we all want to earn it. Happy World Health Day!

7. There is freedom in health.it frees you from illness. Happy World Health day

8. You can look and feel good, if you have good health. Happy World Health day.

9. Health is the greatest wealth. Happy World Health Day 2021

10. Belief cures more than drugs. Happy World Health Day!

11. Eat healthy and stay healthy. Happy World Health Day!

12. Eat healthy, exercise regularly, die gracefully. Happy World Health Day!

13. Good health is the foundation on which the success of your life is built. You can never move ahead in life if you stay sick. Happy World Health Day!

14. You can never buy good health, it is something which is priceless. Happy World Health Day!

15. Nothing can be more important in your life than maintaining good health. Happy World Health Day!

16. You will never get the confidence to achieve anything in life until and unless you maintain strong mental health. Happy World Health Day!

17. Let us organize different kinds of events and awareness programs on World Health Day to educate the public about the benefits of staying healthy. Happy World Health Day!

18. Staying healthy should be the prime focus of your life. Happy World Health Day!

19. Let us learn to respect the value of good health on World Health Day.

20. On the occasion of World Health Day, let us inculcate all the healthy values and practices in life.

World Health Day 2021: Slogans

1. Love your body because it is your home and will stay with you till your last day.

2. When you lose fat, you are winning against illness. Burn the fat and forget about the rest.

3. Give your time to exercise, or illness will take your time.

4. A happy body and mind are a sign of a healthy lifestyle.

5. Health is not only about losing weight but also gaining strength and stamina.

6. Do something today for yourself so that your body thanks you tomorrow.

7. Go healthy and happy!

8. An Apple a day does keep the doctor away

9. U can’t ‘get’ wealth if U R not in good health

10. Health is Wealth – Keep this treasure Safe

11. Health is a Boon – Care for it

12. Health is precious – Protect it

13. Fitter, healthier, happier

14. Life without health is like a hell!

15. You are what you eat!

World Health Day 2021: Poems

1.

Oh!

Wight of puny might

Junk the junk food

it’s dynamite

Shun the Sugar

it’s cyanide.

Avoid drinks and give up smoke

transform yourself into a nice bloke,

And you wont have diabetes nor stroke;

for depression cannot be

hidden in whirls of smoke

nor anxiety cannot be

shrouded by a joint of coke.

Nor Alcohol can dissolve the

molecules of stress

Nor amphetamine can

give you an ace in race.

The body tyrannizes by deluge of desires

bear the lashes of excesses diet

insatiably taken day and night;

It is attacked by army of trans fat

and terrorist of cholesterol.

The arteries are thickened

and body is sickened;

Diabetes and strokes becomes

unwanted guest,

A penalty of satisfying

wanton tastes.

But when a man of vision

performs yoga in all seasons,

that suffuses his cells with

rejuvenating divine oxygen;

Then hidden viruses

on suicidal mission

gets trapped in

fortified cellular garrison,

And the bullets of oxygen

punishes them for trespassing,

with the charges of treason,

And all pampered cell rejoices

in unison without reasons.

Be considerate; Be moderate

Be calm and cool

Don’t be a damn fool

Treat your body as a precious tool.

Drink a wine of joy and peace

or a wine of contentment and bliss;

For they are wines of health-

Nay all beings true wealth.

By Anjali Sinha

2.

Health is Wealth

Rich or not

We all have got

Chances in lifetime

To live quite sublime

More rich people become richer

And the majority poor more poorer

It's not how much money brings boost

But having enjoyed life not its cost

Healthy body makes an active mind

Once sick can't make good things rewind

Beware of taking too much of everything

Good health is wealth and the best thing

By Marvin Brato Sr

3.

Eat a balanced diet

Or else get into a fight

Do it with all your nights

Or else lose your sights

Leave aside the money

Get back some honey

Don't be funny

Enjoy the Sun being sunny

AS HEALTH IS MONEY

HEALTH IS WEALTH

By Meenakshi Singh

