World Health Day 2022: Know Theme, Slogan, History, Significance, and Key Facts

World Health Day 2022: It is celebrated annually to draw attention to a specific health topic of concern to all people across the world. On this day, WHO was established in 1948. Therefore, the day marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO. On this day, WHO will focus on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy globally and also foster a movement to create a society focused on well-being.

According to the WHO, more than 13 million deaths occur every year across the world due to avoidable environmental causes.

On this day several programmes and arrangements are managed by the World Health Organisation.

It is said that:

“Health is Wealth.”

“Health is the relationship between you and your body.”

“He who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything.”

As defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), Health is a "State of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."It is the most important aspect of our existence which can’t be ignored.

We all know various types of diseases are there in the Environment due to which people are suffering. It is necessary to spread awareness among people and to give knowledge about health. For this, every year on April 7 World Health Day is observed under the leadership of the World Health Organisation to draw attention among the people to the importance of global health.

World Health Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Health Day 2022 is "Our Planet, Our Health". This year's theme focuses on keeping humans and the planet healthy and also fostering a movement to create a society focused on well-being. Every year, more than 13 billion deaths occur due to avoidable environmental causes, as per the WHO. This consists of the climate crisis, which is the single biggest threat to health facing humanity. Therefore, the climate crisis is also a health crisis.

The theme of World Health Day 2021 was "Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone". The theme focuses to eliminate health inequities to bringing people together to build a fairer, healthier world. It highlights the WHO's constitutional principle "the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition."

According to WHO, World Health Day 2020 Tagline was Support Nurses and Midwives. Nurses and health workers in the hospitals are working day and night, curing patients of COVID-19, providing high-quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions, and also collect data for clinical studies. Therefore, on this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwives, World Health Day will focus and highlight the current status of the nursing and midwifery workforce around the world. They help us live in a happier, healthier world. Spare a minute and say Thank You to them.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on World Health Day 2020 first time launched the State of the World's Nursing Report 2020. It will provide a picture of the nursing workforce across the globe and also support evidence-based planning to process the contributions of this workforce to improve health and wellbeing for all. The agenda will also be set in the report for data collection, policy dialogue, research and advocacy, and investment in the health workforce for generations to come. In 2021, a similar report for the Midwifery workforce will be launched.

The theme of World Health Day 2019 is the same as 2018 that is Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere. It is said that good Health provides better capabilities to work as per the need of the growing World and so is very important.

World Health Organisation (WHO) was founded on the principle that all people should be able to realise their right to the highest possible level of health.

Slogan “Health for all” is for more than seven decades as a guiding vision. It is an impetus behind various organisations to support the countries toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Do you know that in the year 1995 the theme of World Health Day was Global Polio Eradication? And due to these efforts, most countries are able to become free from this fatal disease, and in some parts of the world awareness level is increased.

World Health Day: History

World Health Day marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation which was founded in 1948. Therefore, in 1948 in Geneva, the World Health Assembly was held for the first time and it was decided to celebrate annually on 7th April as World Health Day. On this day, by WHO variety of events with a particular theme are organised at the international and national levels.

In the year 1950, World Health Day was first time celebrated worldwide.

World Health Day: Celebrations

- At the global level, World Health Day targets all the issues related to health, and for this several programs are organised yearly basis by the WHO and other organisations at several places like schools, colleges, etc.

- It is celebrated worldwide by the government, non-government, NGO’s and several other organisations.

- Health authorities from different countries take part in the celebration with their pledges in order to support health issues worldwide.

- It reminds people about the establishment of WHO and spread awareness among people about major health issues in the world.

- WHO has worked on serious health issues in developing countries like chickenpox, polio, smallpox, TB, leprosy, etc.

- To fulfill the aim of World Health Day, people in the World Health Organisations do debates between individuals on health-related topics, organise exhibitions, essay writing, various competitions and award ceremony, etc.

- Organisations that participated in the World Health Organisations highlight all the activities through Media like News, and releases of the Press so that people come to know about it.

Various themes of World Health Day

- World Health Day Theme 1950 “Know your Health Services”.

- World Health Day Theme 1951 “Health for your Child and World’s Children”.

- World Health Day Theme 1952 “Healthy surroundings make Healthy people”.

- World Health Day Theme 1960 “Malaria eradication – A world challenge”.

- World Health Day Theme 1961 “Accidents and their prevention”.

- World Health Day Theme 1965 “Smallpox – constant alert”.

- World Health Day Theme 1987 “Immunization: A chance for every Child”.

- World Health Day Theme 1995 “Global Polio Eradication”.

- World Health Day Theme 2004 “Road safety”.

- World Health Day Theme 2014 “Vector-borne diseases”.

- World Health Day Theme 2015 “Food safety”.

- World Health Day Theme 2016 “Diabetes: Scale up prevention, strengthen care, and enhance surveillance”.

- World Health Day Theme 2017 “Depression: Let’s talk”.

- World Health Day Theme 2018 "Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere"

So, it is important for people to get the correct treatment and advice from the Doctors at the correct time, to gain knowledge about health, their body, and take better treatment to grow properly. Without good health, nothing is possible. Knowledge plays a crucial role.

That is why it is correctly said:

“The greatest wealth is Health”.

“Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy wealthy, and wise”- Benjamin Franklin.

