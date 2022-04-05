World Health Day 2022: What is Celiac Disease, its symptoms, causes, and Treatment

Celiac Disease: Recently, Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, revealed her struggle with celiac disease. In an interview with PTI, she said, "Many people do not know I am allergic to gluten. I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny' and now they bully me by saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things."

She further said that "When you go to a village, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the very first time, it’s is a whole other world altogether."

What is Celiac Disease?

It is also referred to as celiac sprue, nontropical sprue, or gluten-sensitive enteropathy. It is an immune reaction to eating gluten, which is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Or we can say that it is a digestive disorder that is caused by an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

It is said that in celiac disease, the immune response to gluten generates toxins that destroy the finger-like projections known as villi inside the small intestine. If villi are damaged, the body is unable to absorb nutrients from food. This can cause malnutrition and other serious complications, namely permanent intestinal damage.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 1 in 141 Americans suffers from celiac disease. People suffering from celiac disease need to eliminate gluten from their diet, like bread products, baked goods, beer, and also those foods where gluten may be used as a stabilising ingredient.

READ| World Health Day Wishes 2022: Check Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Facebook & WhatsApp Status, Poems, and more

About Gluten

It is a protein that is found in foods made up of wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. It is also found in oats, in some medicines, vitamins, and lipsticks. Gluten intolerance is also known as a gluten-related disorder, and it is characterised by symptoms after eating gluten-containing foods.

Symptoms of Celiac Disease

The symptoms of this disease generally involve the intestines, and digestive system, but also affect other parts of the body. Some common symptoms in children are as follows:

Vomiting

Weight Loss

Abdominal bloating

Abdominal pain

Persistent diarrhea or constipation

Pale, fatty, Foul-smelling stools, etc.

Some common symptoms in Adults are:

Weak and Brittle bones

Fatigue

Iron-deficiency Anaemia

Joint Pain and Stiffness

Seizures

Skin disorders

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

Irregular Menstrual periods, etc.

READ| World Health Day 2022: Know Theme, Slogan, History, Significance, and Key Facts

Who is at risk for the disease?

As per the University of Chicago Medical Center, 1 in 22 people has a chance of developing the celiac disease if their parent or sibling has the condition. Some medical conditions associated with the disease are:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Thyroid disease

Type 1 diabetes

Autoimmune liver disease

Intestinal cancer

Intestinal lymphoma, etc.

Treatment of Celiac Disease

The current treatment for celiac disease is lifelong adherence to a strict gluten-free diet. People must avoid foods including wheat, rye, and barley, as well as bread, beer, etc. A gluten-free diet will help intestinal villi heal and begin to absorb nutrients properly. Consult the doctor before doing it. It is also said that symptoms also improve within days of removing gluten from the diet, but don't stop eating gluten until a diagnosis is made.

READ| What is Alopecia Areata, its Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, Diagnosis, and Early Signs