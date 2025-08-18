Who is C. P. Radhakrishnan? NDA’s Candidate for the Election of Vice-President of India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Shri Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the upcoming Vice President election in India. Radhakrishnan, who also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, brings over four decades of experience in public life. His extensive political journey encompasses diverse responsibilities as an MP, party leader, administrator, and Governor, establishing him as one of India's most experienced political figures. His career showcases a unique combination of grassroots activism, parliamentary involvement, and gubernatorial duties. PM Modi presided over the Parliamentary Committee meeting, where, after extensive deliberations, it was decided to nominate Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for the position of Vice President. Shri Radhakrishnan was born on October 20,… pic.twitter.com/oljPCXseFv — BJP (@BJP4India) August 17, 2025

Who is Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan? Source: rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov

C. P. Radhakrishnan was born on 20 October 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. Radhakrishnan completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. His political journey began at a young age when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and later he became a member of the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. What was C. P. Radhakrishnan’s Political Journey? C. P. Radhakrishnan’s Political Journey began in 1974 when he became a member of the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh. 1996 – Appointed Secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu.

1998 & 1999 – Elected as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore. C. P. Radhakrishnan also served as: Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles.

Member, Parliamentary Committee on PSUs.

Member, Consultative Committee for Finance.

Member, Special Parliamentary Committee on the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, C. P. Radhakrishnan also represented India at the UN General Assembly. He was also a part of the first Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Taiwan. What Role did C. P. Radhakrishnan play in the BJP’s State Leadership? C. P. Radhakrishnan played an important role in the BJP’s state leadership between 2004 and 2007. He was the President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. During this time, he launched a 19,000 km Ratha Yatra across 93 days, voicing issues such as linking of rivers, combating terrorism, enforcing a Uniform Civil Code, fighting untouchability, and curbing narcotic drugs. He also undertook multiple Padayatras for social causes. In 2016, C. P. Radhakrishnan was appointed Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi, where Indian coir exports achieved a record growth of ₹2,532 crores. Later, from 2020 to 2022, he was entrusted with the responsibility of All-India BJP in charge for Kerala.

What were C. P. Radhakrishnan's major Administrative Contributions? From 2016–2020 – He was appointed Chairman of Coir Board, Kochi.

Under his leadership, coir exports touched ₹2,532 crore (all-time high).

From 2020–2022 – He alsoServed as All-India BJP in charge of Kerala.

From 18 February 2023, he also became the Governor of Jharkhand.

He also visited all 24 districts within 4 months, interacting with citizens and officials.



He is also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

On 31 July 2024, he was also sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra. What are the Personal Life and Interests of C. P. Radhakrishnan? Apart from his political career, C. P. Radhakrishnan has a keen interest in sports. He was a college champion in table tennis and also excelled as a long-distance runner, while enjoying cricket and volleyball.