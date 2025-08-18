RITES STA Notification 2025, Admit Card To Release on Aug 26 at rites.com, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
 RITES STA Notification 2025 PDF: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India will conduct the written exam for 30 Senior Technical Assistant posts on August 30, 2205.  Hall ticket will be issued on August 23. Check details. 

Aug 18, 2025, 10:23 IST

RITES Recruitment 2025: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has released the notification for posting as Senior Technical Assistant. Through this recruitment drive, RITES will fill 30 posts of Senior Technical Assistant. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in online written exam scheduled on August 30, 2025. The hall ticket will be released on August 26, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

RITES Recruitment 2025

Under the RITES Recruitment 2025 notification, organisation is set to recruit for vacancies for 30 Senior Technical Assistant posts. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates. 

RITES Recruitment 2024: Overview

Recruitment Body

RITES

Post Name

Senior Technical Assistant

Total Vacancies

30

Mode of Application

Online

Commencement of submission of online application and online payment of fees

August 01, 2025

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees

August 23, 2025

Issuance of Admit Card

August 26, 2025

Written Test

August 30, 2025

Official Website

rites.com

 RITES 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

The eligibility criteria for RITES Recruitment 2025 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below the highlights of RITES Recruitment eligibility criteria.

RITES Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Full Time Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Written Test

Wrotten test will be conducted on August 30, 2025 across the country. There will be 125 objective type questions carrying one mark each for duration of 2.5 Hours.

There will be no negative marking system applicable and therefore, no marks will be deducted in case of an incorrect answer. Candidates belonging to PwBD Category are eligible for an additional compensatory time of 50 minutes.

