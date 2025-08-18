RITES STA Notification 2025, Admit Card To Release on Aug 26 at rites.com, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RITES Recruitment 2025: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has released the notification for posting as Senior Technical Assistant. Through this recruitment drive, RITES will fill 30 posts of Senior Technical Assistant. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in online written exam scheduled on August 30, 2025. The hall ticket will be released on August 26, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

RITES Recruitment 2025

Under the RITES Recruitment 2025 notification, organisation is set to recruit for vacancies for 30 Senior Technical Assistant posts. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.