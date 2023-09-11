How credible does it appear when we assert that there exist nations willing to financially incentivize your relocation? Across the globe, countries extend monetary benefits for prospective movers, either due to a dearth of skilled labour or the imperative to rejuvenate their dilapidated domiciles. These nations eagerly dispense funds to expatriates and itinerant entrepreneurs seeking to embark on a fresh overseas chapter. Furthermore, there are even nations proffering startup grants to catalyze the establishment of foreign businesses.

Foremost among these nations that extend gratuities to foreign settlers in 2023 stands Spain

List of Top 10 Countries That Pay You To Move As Foreigner in 2023

A handful of locales emerge as the prime destinations for you and your family to contemplate for your imminent voyage. We've meticulously curated some of the most exemplary programs in 2023 that proffer the opportunity for expatriates like yourself to enjoy the privilege of being remunerated for relocating abroad:

Spain Italy Greece Ireland Denmark Austria Chile New Zealand Sark, Bailiwick of Guernsey (UK) Switzerland



Countries That Pay You To Move

1. Spain

Boasting a warm climate, picturesque landscapes, and a rich cultural heritage, Spain perennially captivates millions of tourists. Yet, Spain finds itself grappling with a pressing demographic crisis characterized by an ageing population and dwindling birth rates. In response, Spain has initiated a program of enticing incentives designed to attract individuals from across the globe to relocate to its shores.

These incentives are strategically targeted toward Spain's smaller, rural communities, which have borne the brunt of young people migrating to urban centres. Several Spanish towns presently extend financial incentives to prospective residents, including:

Ponga, Asturias: Nestled in the northern province of Asturias, Ponga is a quaint town renowned for its breathtaking mountain vistas and rich history. It also beckons food enthusiasts with its delectable artisanal cheese, honey, and cured meats. To facilitate relocation to Ponga, the town offers financial incentives of up to €3,000 (approximately USD 3,600) for families with children, and up to €2,000 for single individuals or couples without children. Furthermore, parents who give birth to a child in Ponga receive an additional €3,000 incentive.

Rubiá, Orense: Situated in northern Spain, Rubiá extends an income supplement of up to €150 to new residents, simply for choosing to call it home. While not as well-known among foreigners, Rubiá boasts splendid natural landscapes and a tranquil lifestyle. It enjoys excellent connectivity to the Galicia region, has an airport in Santiago de Compostela, and offers flights to Porto in Portugal.

Griegos, Teruel: This charming village in the Aragón region, nestled between Madrid and Valencia, presents an alluring opportunity for families with children. In a bid to keep the local school operational, Griegos offers new residents a job and three months of rent-free accommodation. Subsequently, families pay a reasonable monthly rent of €225, which can be further reduced by €50 for each school-aged child.

Securing residency in Spain is a straightforward process for citizens of the EU, EEA countries, or Switzerland, who only need to move and register at the local town hall. Non-EU citizens have various visa options, including the non-lucrative visa, Spain's golden visa, or the new digital nomad visa. Keep in mind that dual citizenship is often not recognized, and you may need to renounce your original nationality. Additionally, passing a Spanish language exam at the A2 level is typically required.

2. Italy

Italy, renowned for its historic charm, is another European nation enticing newcomers with relocation incentives. Like Spain, Italy confronts similar demographic challenges, such as an ageing population and a youth exodus to urban centres. Consequently, numerous Italian towns are rolling out financial incentives to encourage fresh residents to settle in.

Presicce-Acquarica: The Province of Lecce, a small municipality in southern Italy, is currently offering grants of up to €30,000 for new residents who purchase pre-1991 properties and officially register as residents. The precise details of the scheme are being finalized, with applications set to open on the local town hall's website later in 2023. Furthermore, the town authorities provide €1,000 grants for every newborn baby to bolster the local population.

Acquiring residency in Italy is straightforward for citizens of the EU, EEA countries, or Switzerland; they simply need to move and register at the local town hall. Non-EU citizens have options, including the elective residence visa (for those with passive income from abroad), the Italian golden visa for investors, and a forthcoming digital nomad visa in 2023. After ten years of residence in Italy, eligibility for Italian citizenship and EU membership arises, with Italy recognizing dual citizenship.

3. Greece

Greece faces a challenging situation characterized by a declining and ageing population, a low birth rate, and significant emigration. This places a substantial strain on Greece's social security system and hampers economic growth and the acquisition of skilled labour. Nevertheless, the Greek government is actively combating these issues by offering financial incentives to lure individuals to specific regions, such as the island of Antikythera, which has been particularly affected by depopulation.

Antikythera Island: It is a focal point of this initiative, with the local Greek Orthodox Church offering $590 per month for the first three years to families who relocate to the island. This accumulates to approximately $21,000, offering valuable support during the transition. Eligibility requires applicants to have a family, making it less suitable for solitary digital nomads.

For EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens, obtaining residency in Greece is straightforward; relocating and registering at the local town hall is sufficient. Non-EU citizens have visa options like the elective residence visa, the Greece golden visa, and a digital nomad visa. After seven years of residence in Greece, eligibility for Greek citizenship and EU membership arises, with Greece recognizing dual citizenship unless your original country dictates otherwise.

4. Ireland

Ireland beckons with its breathtaking natural beauty, hospitable people, and vibrant culture. The country offers enchanting villages, rugged coastlines, and a rich musical tradition. It is celebrated as one of the safest countries in Europe and worldwide. Remarkably, Ireland is among the EU countries that incentivize relocation, particularly for entrepreneurs looking to expand their startups.

As part of its mission to foster the startup ecosystem, the Irish government extends special incentives to entrepreneurs willing to make Ireland their business base. Successful applicants accepted into the program administered by Enterprise Ireland receive a $1,200 grant. To qualify, entrepreneurs must reside in Ireland and operate their businesses from there.

EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens can easily secure residency in Ireland by moving and registering at the local town hall. Non-EU citizens, although the golden visa program has closed, may still pursue residency as entrepreneurs. After five years of residence in Ireland, eligibility for Irish citizenship and EU membership arises, with Ireland recognizing dual citizenship and not mandating a language exam due to its predominant use of English.

5. Denmark

Denmark, another EU member country, actively embraces foreign entrepreneurs through its Startup Denmark program. The Danish government offers a comprehensive package that includes up to $50,000 in funding, a one-year visa, and ongoing support to entrepreneurs seeking to establish their businesses within the country. Denmark is renowned for its safety and happiness indices, making it an attractive option for those with entrepreneurial aspirations. It's important to note that the Startup Denmark program caters exclusively to non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss nationals.

For people to get a residency in Denmark through the program, they will get a one-year residency visa included in the Startup Denmark program and explore further options once established in the country should they wish to extend their stay.

6. Austria

Austria has introduced the Red-White-Red Card program to entice non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss citizens to live and work within its borders.

This program offers up to $10,000 in funding for individuals seeking to relocate and work, whether self-employed or employed, for a limited period in Austria. Applicants may be required to demonstrate proficiency in the German language to qualify for funding. Residency in Austria can be obtained through the Red-White-Red Card program for successful applicants.

7. Chile

Chile, nestled in the western part of South America, boasts diverse landscapes ranging from the Atacama Desert to glaciers and fjords. Its prosperous economy, driven by exports like copper, salmon, and fruits, has experienced substantial growth and development in recent years. In a bid to promote itself as a hub for startups, the Chilean government launched Startup Chile, offering three funded programs catering to startups at various stages of development. Funding ranges from $14,000 in the early-stage program to $80,000 for mature startups.

To obtain residency in Chile through this initiative, successful applicants receive a one-year residency visa, permitting work, study, and business activities. For those seeking extended stay options, a Chilean 'Retirement/Rentista' visa is available, requiring a recurring income source from passive sources and sufficient assets to support oneself and one's family.

8. New Zealand

New Zealand, celebrated for its stunning natural beauty and outdoor activities, is among the countries that encourage relocation, albeit selectively. While New Zealand maintains an overall growing population, certain regions, such as Kaitangata, require an influx of residents.

Kaitangata: A small town with a population of 753 as of the 2018 census, offers land and housing packages valued at $165,000 to new residents who secure employment in the town. However, it's worth noting that Kaitangata does not provide direct cash incentives to newcomers.

Residency in New Zealand can be acquired through employer sponsorship or by applying for the Active Investor Plus Visa. The investor visa program features a minimum investment threshold of NZD 15 million, with various investment categories receiving different weightings. After five years of residence, including a minimum of 240 days per year physically in New Zealand, individuals may become eligible to apply for New Zealand citizenship and a passport, with New Zealand recognizing dual citizenship.

9. Sark, Bailiwick of Guernsey, United Kingdom

Sark, a tiny island within the Bailiwick of Guernsey, part of the United Kingdom's Crown Dependencies, offers a unique escape from modern life. The absence of cars on the island fosters a serene atmosphere, complemented by breathtaking cliffside scenery and lush fields. Sark stands out not only for its tranquillity but also for its attractive tax benefits, including exemptions from income tax, capital gains tax, corporate tax, inheritance tax, and VAT/sales tax.

Residency in Sark is attainable through two primary avenues:

Investor Visa : Requires a minimum wealth of £1 million liquid ($1.2 million) and an investment of £1 million for the benefit of Guernsey.

Entrepreneur Visa : It Requires a smaller investment of £200,000 (approximately $255,000) and entails establishing and actively running a business in Guernsey or investing in an existing business.

10. Switzerland

Albinen, a Swiss village experiencing a decline in its young population, offers an enticing incentive of $25,000 to entice newcomers. Families relocating to Albinen are eligible for the grant, along with an additional $10,000 for each of their children. This offer is available to individuals under the age of 45 who commit to full-time residency for a minimum of ten years.

The scenic beauty of Albinen is complemented by its proximity to nearby cities like Geneva and Zurich, providing a blend of idyllic living and access to a stable economy and the Swiss Alps.

