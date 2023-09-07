9 Most Dangerous Countries In The World Right Now: Check Complete List Here

Annually, the Institute for Economics and Peace unveils The Global Peace Index (GPI) report, arranging countries on a continuum from the safest to the most dangerous countries in the world. In the year 2022, the report gave a list that exhibits a notable degree of stability, with minimal fluctuations. Presented below is a compilation of the world's most dangerous countries in the world:

Afghanistan Yemen Syria Russia South Sudan Democratic Republic of the Congo Iraq Somalia Central African Republic

Afghanistan remains the most dangerous country in the world for the fifth consecutive year.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) encompasses 163 nations, representing an impressive 99.7 per cent of the global population. This assessment employs a curated set of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators sourced from authorities around the world. The GPI serves as a tool for gauging the prevailing state of peace, examining three distinct domains:

The level of societal Safety and Security Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict The degree by which it is militarized.

It is also important to note that the global peace index is predicated on eight key factors also known as the Pillars Of Positive Peace:

Well-functioning government. Free flow of information. Sound Business environment. High levels of human capital Acceptance of the rights of others. Low levels of corruption Good relations with neighbours. Equitable distribution of resources.

9 Most Dangerous Countries In The World

Here is a closer look at the most dangerous countries in the world in 2023.

1: Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been at the bottom of the peace index for consecutive 5 years now as it emerged as the most dangerous country, primarily due to its continuous state of conflict and political instability.

A relentless span of over twenty years has inflicted profound repercussions upon Afghanistan, culminating in one of the most diminished Human Development Indices on the global stage.

Compounding these challenges is the pervasive scourge of corruption afflicting the Afghan government, rendering the provision of fundamental services and the enhancement of the nation's infrastructure a formidable undertaking.

2: Yemen

A comprehensive analysis of Yemen's peace metrics reveals a pervasive deterioration across all domains, with the most pronounced decline manifesting in the indicators related to violent demonstrations and violent crime.

Yemen remains the least peaceful country within the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region for the second consecutive year, and the second most dangerous country in the world in 2023.

Specifically, the decline in the violent demonstrations indicator was marked by a significant surge in the number of fatalities attributed to such events, with fatalities increasing fourfold within a single year, reaching a harrowing total of 33 fatalities.

3: Syria

Since the onset of the civil war in 2011, Syria has remained deeply entrenched in a protracted and devastating conflict. Tragically, the toll of this ongoing strife has surpassed a staggering 250,000 lives lost, with a parallel crisis of internal displacement affecting over 7.6 million individuals.

This relentless conflict has left Syria's infrastructure in ruins, leaving its once-proud healthcare and education systems in profound disarray. Furthermore, the turbulence has provided fertile ground for the emergence of extremist groups like ISIS, responsible for heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians.

4: Russia

In the year 2023, Russia occupies the position of the fourth most dangerous country globally. This is primarily attributed to two compelling factors: its elevated homicide rate and escalating political instability.

Russia contends with a pronounced homicide rate that markedly exceeds the norms observed in other nations, standing at approximately 9.5 murders per 100,000 people.

Furthermore, Russia confronts a mounting wave of political instability, manifesting in the form of heightened protests and burgeoning opposition movements.

5: South Sudan

South Sudan which stands as the fifth most dangerous nation on the global index of safety, is confronted by a litany of pressing challenges. Foremost among these challenges is the scourge of violence and civil war, which has plagued the country since its hard-won independence from Sudan in 2011.

Tragically, this conflict has exacted a grievous human toll, with over 400,000 lives lost, and a staggering 2 million individuals forcibly displaced from their homes.

In addition to the security concerns, South Sudan grapples with woefully deficient infrastructure, characterized by its dilapidated state. Basic services, such as healthcare and education, are lamentably scarce, further compounding the hardships faced by its beleaguered population.

6: Democratic Republic of the Congo

It is regrettably foreseeable that The Democratic Republic of the Congo will continue to occupy a prominent position among the world's most dangerous countries for the foreseeable future.

DRC has had protracted and escalating violence and conflict for an extended period, and regrettably, the situation continues to deteriorate. The political landscape remains profoundly unstable, characterized by a fragile government, while various armed factions operate with impunity across the nation's expanse.

DRC grapples with an entrenched state of poverty and inequality, providing fertile ground for the recruitment efforts of criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations. This socio-economic vulnerability amplifies the security risks faced by its populace.

7: Iraq

Iraq currently occupies the 157th position on the Global Peace Index, rendering it the seventh most dangerous nation in the world. This ranking is primarily attributed to the persisting conflict and violence that continues to afflict the country.

In the wake of the Iraq War and ongoing conflicts, Iraq has witnessed the displacement of millions of its citizens, the tragic loss of thousands of innocent lives, and the perpetuation of profound human suffering on an immense scale.

Moreover, the Iraqi government finds itself ensnared in a deeply concerning web of corruption, placing it among the most corrupt administrations worldwide. This pervasive corruption exacerbates the prevailing instability in the nation, further complicating efforts to restore peace and security to this troubled land.

8: Somalia

Somalia plays host to various terrorist organizations, including Al-Shabaab, which have perpetrated grievous attacks on innocent civilians. Additionally, humanitarian conditions in Somalia are very dire, with a staggering 6 million individuals requiring urgent monetary assistance.

Efforts by the Somali government to enhance the nation's security landscape have yielded some noteworthy progress in recent years. Nevertheless, the journey towards rendering Somalia a secure and stable environment for its citizenry remains a difficult task, necessitating sustained commitment and comprehensive initiatives.

9: Central African Republic

A harsh reality engulfs the population of the Central African Republic as over half of its members are compelled to seek humanitarian aid for their survival.

The consequences of violence have inflicted immeasurable suffering upon civilians in the country as well since thousands have succumbed to injuries or lost their lives. Women and girls have been particularly affected by the violence, with many subjected to sexual violence and other forms of brutality.

The prevailing dearth of security has cast a dark shadow over the daily lives of citizens, rendering even the most routine activities fraught with peril and anxiety.

The GPI has shed light on the world's most dangerous countries as they find themselves at the forefront of this distressing list, where violence, political turbulence, and humanitarian crisis persistently afflict their populations time and again.

