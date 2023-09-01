7 Countries Not Recognised By The United Nations (UN)

There are 193 sovereign countries in the world that are members of the United Nations (UN). However, there are also countries that are not recognized by the UN but have their own flag, currency, territory, laws and regulations, and even issue passports. This article will discuss these countries.

There are many reasons why a country might not be recognized by the UN. One reason is that the country is located within the borders of another country. Some countries are not recognized because they have not met the criteria for statehood set by the UN. These criteria include having a permanent population, a defined territory, a government, and the ability to enter into relations with other states.

7 Countries Not Recognized By The UN

Check the names of these countries and important details about them.

1. Sealand

Official Language: English

Establishment: September 2, 1967

Total area: 0.004 sq km

Currency: Sealand dollar

Other facts: Sealand is a micronation located on an abandoned British military platform in the North Sea. It is 10 miles (16 km) off the coast of Suffolk, England.

Sealand was founded in 1967 by Roy Bates, a former British army major and pirate radio broadcaster. Bates claimed the platform as his own territory and declared it the Principality of Sealand.

Sealand has its own flag, currency, postage stamps, and even a national anthem. However, it is not recognized by any other country in the world.

2. Christiania

Official Language: Danish

Established: 1971

Total area: 0.34 sq km

Currency: Danish Krone

Total population: 850 people

Other facts: Christiania is a self-proclaimed autonomous community located in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was founded in 1971 by a group of hippies who squatted on an abandoned military base.

Christiania has its own currency, the Christiania Kroner, which is not legal tender in Denmark. The community is home to a variety of businesses, including cafes, restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

3. Principality of Hutt River

Official Language: English

Established: 21 April 1970

Total area: 75 sq km

Currency: Hut River Dollar

Total population: 30 full time residents,(13,000-18,000 overseas citizens)

Other facts: The Principality of Hutt River is a micronation located in Western Australia, Australia. It was founded in 1970 by Leonard Casley, who was unhappy with the wheat production quotas imposed by the Western Australian government.

The Principality has a population of about 20 people. The Principality has its own military, which consists of a few honorary guardsmen.

The Principality has its own currency, the Hutt River Dollar, which is tied to the Australian dollar.

4. Murrawarri Republic

Official language: Murarawari, Australian and English

Establishment: March 30, 2013

Total area: 81,000 sq km

Currency: Australian Dollar

Population: 3,500 people

Other facts: Murrawarri Republic is an Aboriginal republic located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It was declared in 2013 by the Murrawarri people, who are the traditional owners of the land.

The Republic has its own flag, constitution, and government. However, it is not recognized by the Australian government. The Republic has a population of about 2,000 people.

5. Crimea

Official Language: Russian, Ukrainian

Total area: 27,000 sq km

Currency: Ukrainian Ruble

Total population: 2,284,000

Other facts: Crimea is a peninsula in Eastern Europe, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea. It is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, but it has been under the de facto control of Russia since 2014.

The Crimean War (1853-1856) was fought between Russia and an alliance of France, Britain, the Ottoman Empire, and Sardinia.

Crimea is a popular tourist destination, known for its beaches, mountains, and historical sites.

6. The Republic of Lakotah

Establishment: December 19, 2007

Total area: 200,000 square km.

Currency: US Dollar

Total population: Around 10,000 people

Other facts: The Republic of Lakotah is a self-declared independent state that claims the traditional territory of the Lakota people, which includes parts of South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.

The Republic was declared in 1974 by the Lakota Nation, but it is not recognized by the United States government. The Republic has its own flag, constitution, and government.

7. Barotseland

Official Language: Lozi, English

Total area: 3,68,823 sq km

Total Population: 5,153,405

Other facts: Barotseland is a historical region in southern Africa, located in the current-day Zambian province of Western Province.

Barotseland was a protectorate of the British Empire from 1890 to 1964, when it became part of Zambia.

The people of Barotseland are known as the Lozi people.

List of 10 most expensive and cheapest cities in the world