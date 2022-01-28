List of NATO Member States
List of NATO Member States: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and other western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. NATO constitutes a system of collective security, whereby its independent member states agree to mutual defence in response to an attack by any external party.
Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty states that if an armed is carried out against one of the member states of NATO, it shall be considered an attack against all the member states, and other members shall assist the attacked member, with armed forces if necessary.
NATO Members 2022
At present, the intergovernmental military alliance, NATO, comprises 30 countries from the original 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949. The founding members of NATO are-- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom and the United States.
North Macedonia is the latest country to join NATO member states while Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are aspiring members of NATO.
List of NATO Member States
|Year of Joining
|Member States
|1949
|Belgium
|Canada
|Denmark
|France
|Iceland
|Italy
|Luxembourg
|Netherlands
|Norway
|Portugal
|United Kingdom
|United States
|1952
|Greece
|Turkey
|1955
|Germany
|1982
|Spain
|1999
|Czech Republic
|Hungary
|Poland
|2004
|Bulgaria
|Estonia
|Latvia
|Lithuania
|Romania
|Slovakia
|Slovenia
|2009
|Albania
|Croatia
|2017
|Montenegro
|2020
|North Macedonia
NATO Members Map
Source: Wikipedia
NATO Headquarters
The NATO headquarters are located in Brussels, Belgium, while the headquarters of Allied Command Operations is near Mons, Belgium.
NATO Partner Countries
Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrghyz Republic, Malta, The Republic of Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.
Also Read | What is the difference between NATO and CSTO?