List of NATO Member States

At present, NATO Member States comprises 30 countries from the original 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949. Check the complete NATO countries list below.
List of NATO Member States | NATO Members 2022

List of NATO Member States: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and other western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. NATO constitutes a system of collective security, whereby its independent member states agree to mutual defence in response to an attack by any external party. 

Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty states that if an armed is carried out against one of the member states of NATO, it shall be considered an attack against all the member states, and other members shall assist the attacked member, with armed forces if necessary.

At present, the intergovernmental military alliance, NATO, comprises 30 countries from the original 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949. The founding members of NATO are-- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom and the United States. 

North Macedonia is the latest country to join NATO member states while Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are aspiring members of NATO.

Year of Joining  Member States
1949 Belgium
Canada
Denmark
France
Iceland
Italy
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
United Kingdom
United States
1952 Greece
Turkey
1955 Germany
1982 Spain
1999 Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
2004 Bulgaria
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
2009 Albania
Croatia
2017 Montenegro
2020 North Macedonia

NATO Headquarters

The NATO headquarters are located in Brussels, Belgium, while the headquarters of Allied Command Operations is near Mons, Belgium.

NATO Partner Countries

Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrghyz Republic, Malta, The Republic of Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

FAQ

What does NATO stand for?

NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization which was created in 1949 by the US, Canada, and other western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.

Is India part of NATO?

No, India is not part of NATO Member States.

How many countries are in NATO?

At present, NATO comprises 30 countries from the original 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949.
