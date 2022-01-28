List of NATO Member States: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and other western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. NATO constitutes a system of collective security, whereby its independent member states agree to mutual defence in response to an attack by any external party.

Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty states that if an armed is carried out against one of the member states of NATO, it shall be considered an attack against all the member states, and other members shall assist the attacked member, with armed forces if necessary.

At present, the intergovernmental military alliance, NATO, comprises 30 countries from the original 12 countries that signed the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949. The founding members of NATO are-- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom and the United States.

North Macedonia is the latest country to join NATO member states while Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are aspiring members of NATO.

Year of Joining Member States 1949 Belgium Canada Denmark France Iceland Italy Luxembourg Netherlands Norway Portugal United Kingdom United States 1952 Greece Turkey 1955 Germany 1982 Spain 1999 Czech Republic Hungary Poland 2004 Bulgaria Estonia Latvia Lithuania Romania Slovakia Slovenia 2009 Albania Croatia 2017 Montenegro 2020 North Macedonia

NATO Headquarters

The NATO headquarters are located in Brussels, Belgium, while the headquarters of Allied Command Operations is near Mons, Belgium.

NATO Partner Countries

Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrghyz Republic, Malta, The Republic of Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

