What is the difference between NATO and CSTO?

The Parliament of Armenia suggested stripping the status of Afghanistan as an observer at CSTO over its support for Azerbaijan, which is currently engaged in a military conflict with Armenia in the Karabakh region. In this article, we will discuss CSTO and NATO. Also, differences will be outlined at the end of the article between the two military alliances.

About NATO

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) or the North Atlantic Alliance was established on April 4, 1949, through the North Atlantic Treaty or Washington Treaty. It is an intergovernmental military alliance between 30 North American and European countries and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Aim of NATO

The NATO aims to constitute a system of collective defence, where the member states agree to mutual defence in response to an attack by any external party.

Member States of NATO

1- Belgium

2- Canada

3- Denmark

4- France

5- Iceland

6- Italy

7- Luxembourg

8- The Netherlands

9- Norway

10- Portugal

11- The United Kingdom

12- The United States

13- Greece

14- Turkey

15- Germany

16- Spain

17- The Czech Republic

18- Hungary

19- Poland

20- Bulgaria

21- Estonia

22- Latvia

23- Lithuania

24- Romania

25- Slovakia

26- Slovenia

27- Albania

28- Croatia

29- Montenegro

30- North Macedonia

About CSTO

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was initially established on May 15, 1992, through the Collective Security Treaty or Tashkent Pact or Tashkent Treaty. The latest version of the CSTO was founded on October 7, 2002, after some of the member states (Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan) pulled themselves out from the military alliance. CSTO is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Aim of CSTO

The CSTO aims to strengthen the national and collective security of its members through military-political cooperation, coordinating foreign policy and establishing cooperation mechanisms.

Member states of CSTO

1- Armenia

2- Belarus

3- Kazakhstan

4- Kyrgyzstan

5- Russia

6- Tajikistan

Observer States of CSTO

1- Afghanistan

2- Serbia

NATO vs CSTO: Which one is better?

1- If we go by the composition of these two military alliances, then NATO has 30 member states while CSTO has only 6 member states.

2- Comparing on the lines of their establishments, NATO was found in 1949 while CSTO was found in 1991. However, the latest version of CSTO was created in the year 2002 after some countries pulled themselves out from the alliance.

3- The comparison between the two military alliances on the basis of membership is that NATO considers expanding its membership while CSTO doesn't.

4- Comparing the two on the ground of weapon sales than NATO member states do not sell arms to a country which is regarded as a potential military adversary to the member states while CSTO (Russia and Belarus) provide nearly 85% weapon to Azerbaijan. It is important to note that Azerbaijan is not a member state of CSTO and has disagreements with Armenia (one of the member states of CSTO).

5- If we compare the two military alliances on the basis of an armed attack, the Article 5 of the NATO requires all the member states to come to the aid of any member state subject to an armed attack. It was invoked for the first time after the 9/11 attacks on the United States. On the other hand, CSTO in its Article 3 states the protection on a collective basis of independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the member states. Also, the member states are not legally bounded but can voluntarily participate in case of an armed attack over its Member State.



