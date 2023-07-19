International Airports of India: Complete List
PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It is believed that the new building will boost the tourism industry on the Islands.
Airports in India are managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) while the Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.
There are 487 airports/airstrips in India, out of which AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 29 International airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 Domestic airports (23 Civil Enclaves), as per the Airports Authority of India website.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of Aircraft operations.
List of International Airports of India:
|
S.N.
|
Name of the Airport
|
City/ State
|
1.
|
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
|
Hyderabad, Telangana
|
2.
|
Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport
|
Amritsar, Punjab
|
3.
|
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
4.
|
Biju Patnaik International Airport
|
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|
5.
|
Gaya Airport
|
Gaya, Bihar
|
6.
|
Indira Gandhi International Airport
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
7.
|
Veer Savarkar International Airport
|
Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
8.
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
9.
|
Kempegowda International Airport
|
Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
10.
|
Mangalore International Airport
|
Mangalore, Karnataka
|
11.
|
Cochin International Airport
|
Kochi, Kerala
|
12.
|
Calicut International Airport
|
Kozhikode, Kerala
|
13.
|
Trivandrum International Airport
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
14.
|
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|15.
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport
|
Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
16.
|
Jaipur International Airport
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
17.
|
Chennai International Airport
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
18.
|
Tiruchirappalli International Airport
|
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|
19.
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport
|
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
20.
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport
|
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
21.
|
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
22.
|
Kannur International Airport
|
Kannur, Kerala
|
23.
|
Surat Airport
|
Surat, Gujarat
|
24.
|
Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport
|
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
25.
|
Dabolim Airport
|
Dabolim, Goa
|
26.
|
Coimbatore International Airport
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|
27.
|
Sheikh ul-Aalam International Airport
|Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|
28.
|
Imphal International Airport
|Imphal, Manipur
|
29.
|
Madurai Airport
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|
30.
|
Bagdogra International Airport
|Siliguri, West Bengal
|
31.
|
Mangalore International Airport
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|
32.
|
Chandigarh International Airport
|Chandigarh
|
33.
|
Nashik Airport
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|
34.
|
Vadodara Airport
|
Vadodara, Gujarat
|
35.
|
Kushinagar Airport
|
Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh
Classification of Airports:
1- International Airports: These are declared as international airports and are available for scheduled international operations by Indian and foreign carriers.
2- Custom Airports: These airports have customs and immigration facilities for limited international operations by national carriers and for foreign tourist and cargo charter flights.
3- Domestic Airports: All other airports are covered in this category.
4- Civil Enclaves in Defence Airport: There are 26 civil enclaves in Defence Airfields.
|Do you know?
1- Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport tops the list of the busiest airports in India in terms of the passenger traffic and cargo movements during the financial year 2017-18.
2- In 2017, IGI Airport has been ranked as the 16th busiest in the world and occupied the 7th place among the busiest airports in Asia in terms of passenger traffic. The Airports Authority of India is planning to increase the capacity of the airport to manage 100 million passengers by 2030.
3- Cochin International Airport in Kerala is the first international airport in India developed under Public-Private Partnership Model.
4- There are a total of 34 International airports in India.
