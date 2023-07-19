International Airports of India: Complete List

In this article, we have provided the list of all the International Airports of India. Recently Kushinagar International Airport has been inaugurated by PM Modi which makes this topic important from the point of view of exams like UPSC, SSC, CDS etc.
International Airports in India
International Airports in India

PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It is believed that the new building will boost the tourism industry on the Islands. 

Inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. It will boost tourism and strengthen the region's economy. https://t.co/Gbey9gseAT

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2023

RELATED| Kushinagar International Airport Inaugurated by PM Modi on Buddhist Abhidhamma Day: All You Need To Know

Airports in India are managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) while the Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. 

There are 487 airports/airstrips in India, out of which AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 29 International airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 Domestic airports (23 Civil Enclaves), as per the Airports Authority of India website.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of Aircraft operations.

List of International Airports of India: 

S.N.

Name of the Airport

City/ State

1.

 Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad, Telangana

2.

 Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Amritsar, Punjab

3.

 Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

Guwahati, Assam

4.

 Biju Patnaik International Airport

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

5.

 Gaya Airport

Gaya, Bihar

6.

 Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi, Delhi

7.

 Veer Savarkar International Airport

Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

8.

 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

9.

 Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru, Karnataka

10.

Mangalore International Airport

Mangalore, Karnataka

11.

 Cochin International Airport

Kochi, Kerala

12.

Calicut International Airport

Kozhikode, Kerala

13.

Trivandrum International Airport

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

14.

 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai, Maharashtra
15.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport

Nagpur, Maharashtra

16.

Jaipur International Airport

Jaipur, Rajasthan

17.

Chennai International Airport

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

18.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

19.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

20.

 Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

21.

 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Kolkata, West Bengal

22.

Kannur International Airport

Kannur, Kerala

23.

Surat Airport

Surat, Gujarat

24.

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

25.

Dabolim Airport

Dabolim, Goa

26.

Coimbatore International Airport

 Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

27.

Sheikh ul-Aalam International Airport

 Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

28.

Imphal International Airport

 Imphal, Manipur

29.

Madurai Airport 

 Madurai, Tamil Nadu

30.

Bagdogra International Airport

 Siliguri, West Bengal

31.

Mangalore International Airport

 Mangalore, Karnataka

32.

Chandigarh International Airport

 Chandigarh

33.

Nashik Airport

 Nashik, Maharashtra

34.

Vadodara Airport

Vadodara, Gujarat

35.

Kushinagar Airport

Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

Classification of Airports:

1- International Airports: These are declared as international airports and are available for scheduled international operations by Indian and foreign carriers.

2- Custom Airports: These airports have customs and immigration facilities for limited international operations by national carriers and for foreign tourist and cargo charter flights. 

3- Domestic Airports: All other airports are covered in this category.

4- Civil Enclaves in Defence Airport: There are 26 civil enclaves in Defence Airfields.

Do you know?

1- Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport tops the list of the busiest airports in India in terms of the passenger traffic and cargo movements during the financial year 2017-18.

2- In 2017, IGI Airport has been ranked as the 16th busiest in the world and occupied the 7th place among the busiest airports in Asia in terms of passenger traffic. The Airports Authority of India is planning to increase the capacity of the airport to manage 100 million passengers by 2030.

3- Cochin International Airport in Kerala is the first international airport in India developed under Public-Private Partnership Model.

4- There are a total of 34 International airports in India. 

Do you know that the Indian aviation service still using a symbol of slavery?

Space Missions to the Sun: Brief Analysis

FAQ

Which is the highest commercial airport in India?

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee, Ladhak is the 23rd highest commercial airport in the world and is the highest in the country at 3256 meters.

Which is the first and oldest airport in India?

Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai, founded in 1928, is the first and oldest airport in India.

Which is the cleanest airport in India?

Madurai Airport is regarded as the cleanest airport in India.

Which Indian state has the highest number of International Airports in India?

Kerala with 4 International Airports tops the list of the highest number of International Airports in the country.

How many International Airports are there in India?

At present, there are 34 International Airports which are operational in India.

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next