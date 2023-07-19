International Airports of India: Complete List

PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It is believed that the new building will boost the tourism industry on the Islands.



Inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. It will boost tourism and strengthen the region's economy. https://t.co/Gbey9gseAT

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2023

RELATED| Kushinagar International Airport Inaugurated by PM Modi on Buddhist Abhidhamma Day: All You Need To Know

Airports in India are managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) while the Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.

There are 487 airports/airstrips in India, out of which AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 29 International airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 Domestic airports (23 Civil Enclaves), as per the Airports Authority of India website.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of Aircraft operations.

List of International Airports of India:



S.N. Name of the Airport City/ State 1. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad, Telangana 2. Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar, Punjab 3. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Guwahati, Assam 4. Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar, Odisha 5. Gaya Airport Gaya, Bihar 6. Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi, Delhi 7. Veer Savarkar International Airport Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Ahmedabad, Gujarat 9. Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Karnataka 10. Mangalore International Airport Mangalore, Karnataka 11. Cochin International Airport Kochi, Kerala 12. Calicut International Airport Kozhikode, Kerala 13. Trivandrum International Airport Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 14. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, Maharashtra 15. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur, Maharashtra 16. Jaipur International Airport Jaipur, Rajasthan 17. Chennai International Airport Chennai, Tamil Nadu 18. Tiruchirappalli International Airport Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu 19. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 20. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 21. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata, West Bengal 22. Kannur International Airport Kannur, Kerala 23. Surat Airport Surat, Gujarat 24. Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Indore, Madhya Pradesh 25. Dabolim Airport Dabolim, Goa 26. Coimbatore International Airport Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 27. Sheikh ul-Aalam International Airport Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 28. Imphal International Airport Imphal, Manipur 29. Madurai Airport Madurai, Tamil Nadu 30. Bagdogra International Airport Siliguri, West Bengal 31. Mangalore International Airport Mangalore, Karnataka 32. Chandigarh International Airport Chandigarh 33. Nashik Airport Nashik, Maharashtra 34. Vadodara Airport Vadodara, Gujarat 35. Kushinagar Airport Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

Classification of Airports:

1- International Airports: These are declared as international airports and are available for scheduled international operations by Indian and foreign carriers.

2- Custom Airports: These airports have customs and immigration facilities for limited international operations by national carriers and for foreign tourist and cargo charter flights.

3- Domestic Airports: All other airports are covered in this category.

4- Civil Enclaves in Defence Airport: There are 26 civil enclaves in Defence Airfields.

Do you know? 1- Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport tops the list of the busiest airports in India in terms of the passenger traffic and cargo movements during the financial year 2017-18. 2- In 2017, IGI Airport has been ranked as the 16th busiest in the world and occupied the 7th place among the busiest airports in Asia in terms of passenger traffic. The Airports Authority of India is planning to increase the capacity of the airport to manage 100 million passengers by 2030. 3- Cochin International Airport in Kerala is the first international airport in India developed under Public-Private Partnership Model. 4- There are a total of 34 International airports in India.

Do you know that the Indian aviation service still using a symbol of slavery?

Space Missions to the Sun: Brief Analysis