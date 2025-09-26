Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 4128 Vacancies at csbc.bihar.gov.in - Apply Online Before November 5

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 under Advertisement No. 03/2025. A total of 4128 Bihar Police Constable vacancy 2025 have been announced with the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 PDF for Jail Warder Posts. The Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 has been released on csbc.bihar.gov.in and candidates can apply online between October 6 and November 5, 2025.

The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been distributed among various categories such as Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Transgender. The online application window for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is open till November 5, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025. Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been officially released along with the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 4128 vacancies have been released, which are distributed across various categories. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025.

Name of Post Number of Posts Prohibition Constable 1603 Jail Warder 2417 Mobile Squad Constable 108 Total 4128 Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025: Overview The Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 for Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable has been officially released by the csbc.bihar.gov.in. The online application window will be open between October 6 and November 5, 2025 and candidates can apply on the official website,.bihar.gov.in. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Recruitment Body Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Post Name Prohibition Constable Jail Warder Mobile Squad Constable Total Vacancies 4128 Application Mode Online Application Dates October 6 – November 5, 2025 Age Limit 18 and 25 years Selection Process Prelims, Mains, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam Official WebConstablete csbc.bihar.gov.in