IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 4128 Vacancies at csbc.bihar.gov.in - Apply Online Before November 5

By Mohd Salman
Sep 26, 2025, 19:03 IST

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025: CSBC has released the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 for 4128 Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online between October 6 and November 5, 2025. Direct link to download notification pdf provided here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 under Advertisement No. 03/2025. A total of 4128 Bihar Police Constable vacancy 2025 have been announced with the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 PDF for Jail Warder Posts. The Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 has been released on csbc.bihar.gov.in and candidates can apply online between October 6 and November 5, 2025.
The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been distributed among various categories such as Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Transgender. The online application window for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is open till November 5, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025

PDF Download

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025 has been officially released along with the Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 4128 vacancies have been released, which are distributed across various categories. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025.

Name of Post

Number of Posts

Prohibition Constable

1603

Jail Warder

2417

Mobile Squad Constable

108

Total

4128

Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025: Overview

The Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 for Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable has been officially released by the csbc.bihar.gov.in. The online application window will be open between October 6 and November 5, 2025 and candidates can apply on the official website,.bihar.gov.in. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Post Name

Prohibition Constable 

Jail Warder

Mobile Squad Constable

Total Vacancies

4128

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

October 6 – November 5, 2025

Age Limit

18 and 25 years 

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam

Official WebConstablete

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of Bihar Police Sub Inspector Post must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)
To be eligible to apply for announced Bihar Prohibition Constable/Mobile Squad Constable Vacancy 2025, candidates minimum age should be 18 years, and their maximum age should not be more than 25 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed Intermediate IV (10+2) or Maulvi certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government, or Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board of Bihar State, or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News